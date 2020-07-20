Adult Swim Con Full Schedule Announced

✖

Adult Swim is going to have so much going on during this week's Comic Con@Home experience that they have branded their three days of events as "Adult Swim Con." The schedule, released today, starts with a Robot Chicken event and features plenty more goodness beginning in at 4 p.m. PT on Friday and Saturday (5 p.m. PT on Thursday) and going until midnight on the West Coast. Besides Robot Chicken, Adult Swim will host virtual events on its Twitch channel for Yolo: Crystal Fantasy, Rick and Morty, Samurai Jack, and more. Also happening: a watch party, and a "virtual meet and greet" Q&A session.

The event will presumably give more fans than ever a chance to catch the panels (and whatever exclusive footage they might run). And we're counting on one of our readers to ask Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison about their time in the beloved boy-band DuJour.

It could also be interesting to see what Rick and Morty's Sarah Chalke has to say about promoting the show virtually, and how different it is from her experience with Faison on Fake Doctors, Real Friends. Or, y'know. You could ask your own question, too. You do you.

You can check out the official event descriptions below:

Look Who’s Bawkin’:

Robot Chicken LIVE

BAWK, BAWK, BAWK! JOIN SETH GREEN, MATT SENREICH, BRECKIN MEYER, DONALD FAISON AND KATEE SACKHOFF AS WE BEWILDER THEM WITH OUR FAVORITE ROBOT CHICKEN CLIPS. FIND OUT WHAT THEY REALLY THINK ABOUT THE NEW SEASON OF ROBOT CHICKEN AND SEND THEM QUESTIONS LIVE USING THE MAGICAL SERVICES OF THE WORLD WIDE WEB.

Thursday, July 23

8PM est • 5PM pst



YOLO: Crystal Fantasy Presents Flying Lotus Fantasy DJ Set

DEAR CITIZEN, YOU HAVE BEEN INVITED TO THE SACRED GENESIS OF ADULT SWIM’S NEWEST, HOTTEST SHOW: YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASY. FOLLOWED BY WOLLONGONG’S HOTTEST DJ – FLYING LOTUS. THIS EARLY PREMIERE AND EXPERIMENTAL EXPERIENCE IS FOR YOUR EYEBALLS ONLY!

Thursday, July 23

9PM est • 6PM pst



Adult Swim Summer Showdown Finale

FIND OUT THE BEST ADULT SWIM SHOW OF ALL TIME, VOTED BY YOU! JOIN OUR HOSTS, MATT AND MAX, AS THEY RECAP THE TOURNAMENT AND CROWN THE FINAL CHAMPION!

Thursday, July 23

10PM est • 7PM pst





Adult Swim Cosplay Cup

YOU SHOWED US YOUR COSPLAY IN ALL ITS HOMEGROWN GLORY. FIND OUT WHAT OUR PANEL OF DISTINGUISHED JUDGES THOUGHT OF YOUR SUBMISSIONS DURING THE VERY FIRST VIRTUAL ADULT SWIM COSPLAY CUP. CATCH THEIR REACTIONS AND A LIVE REVEAL OF THE WINNER.

FRIDAY, July 24

7PM est • 4PM pst



How They Do It: Rick and Morty

IT’S THE SPECIAL EDITION, EXTRA-EXCLUSIVE LIVE RICK AND MORTY COMMENTARY EVENT AND Q&A! JOIN DAN HARMON, CHRIS PARNELL, SARAH CHALKE AND SPENCER GRAMMER TO WATCH CLASSIC RICK AND MORTY EPISODES AND HEAR THE SECRET INGREDIENTS AND INTRICACIES THAT WENT INTO BUILDING THE MOST COMPLEX SHOW IN THE MULTIVERSE!

FRIDAY, July 24

8PM est • 5PM pst



Samurai Jack Showcase

COME CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF SAMURAI JACK: BATTLE THROUGH TIME WITH SERIES CREATOR GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY, HEAD WRITER DARRICK BACHMAN & THE SHOGUN OF SORROW, GREG BALDWIN! THE TALENT BEHIND THE SHOW WILL SHOW OFF NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FOOTAGE FROM THE MAKING OF THE GAME. AND THEY’LL BE JOINED BY THE ADULT SWIM GAMES TEAM, WHO WILL GUIDE YOU THROUGH A PLAYTHROUGH OF SOME OF THE UPCOMING GAME’S BEST LEVELS.

FRIDAY, July 24

9:30PM est • 6:30PM pst



Adult Swim Summer Showdown Finale Marathon Watch Party

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. WE’RE CELEBRATING THE FINALE OF THE ADULT SWIM SUMMER SHOWDOWN WITH A FOUR-HOUR MARATHON OF YOUR WINNING PICK.

FRIDAY, July 24

12AM est • 9PM pst

The Greet & Meet: A Virtual Q&A Countdown

SEIZE THIS CHANCE TO MEET (AND GREET) A MYSTERY CAST MEMBER (OR CREATOR!) FROM THE ADULT SWIM FAMILY! YOU’LL BE RACING AGAINST THE CLOCK ON INSTAGRAM TO GET YOUR MOST POIGNANT QUESTIONS AND DEEPEST DESIRES OFF YOUR CHEST AND INTO THE EARS OF TALENT YOU HOLD DEAR. CHECK OUT @ADULTSWIM ON INSTAGRAM TO FIND OUT HOW TO ENTER.

SATURDAY, July 25

7PM est • 4PM pst



Toonami Edition

FOR THIS SPECIAL TOONAMI EDITION OF ADULT SWIM CON FOR NEW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS, BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOKS AT BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS AND UZUMAKI, A CHECK-IN WITH THE VOICE ACTORS OF T.O.M. AND SARA, STEVE BLUM AND DANA SWANSON, AND MORE!

SATURDAY, July 25

12AM est • 9PM pst

You can sign up to be notified when Adult Swim Con goes live at this link. The events will all be available to watch on their Twitch channel. Comic-Con@Home runs from Thursday to Sunday of this week, giving fans around the world a chance to take part in exclusive events themed to their favorite geek-centric entertainment. Taking place in lieu of Comic Con International in San Diego's usual, physical convention, the event may have more flexibility to play, too, since now Adult Swim (for one example) won't be sharing the handful of big rooms with other events.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.