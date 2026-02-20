Adult Swim’s Biggest 20206 Anime Original is Coming to Disney+

When it comes to the streaming wars, HBO Max and Disney+ are two of the biggest examples of studios following the Netflix model and creating original content to bring in new subscribers. While Adult Swim has been a large part of the Warner Bros streaming service, it appears as though one of their biggest entries for 2026 is making the jump to the platform’s distinguished competition. The Cartoon Network programming block is known for its original animated comedies, but one anime adaptation won’t just be available on HBO Max when it debuts this spring.

Rooster Fighter is set to arrive on Adult Swim on March 14th as a part of Toonami, with the series landing on HBO Max like many of its Cartoon Network cohorts. In a twist of fate, the hard-hitting, hilarious series will be arriving on Hulu in North America and Disney+ internationally. Each episode will arrive on the likes of HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+ the day after an installment lands on Cartoon Network, meaning you’ll have plenty of options in watching this series that feels like One-Punch Man fused with fowl. Needless to say, you don’t see many original series hitting so many streaming services all at once.

What is a Rooster Fighter?

If you’re unfamiliar with this wild tale, Rooster Fighter debuted in 2020 as a web comic from creator Shu Sakuratani. Hilariously, the series follows its titular character as he fights back demonic hordes threatening humanity, giving Saitama a run for his money in the power department. The official description from Viz Media reads as such: “Keiji is no ordinary rooster. A cock-about-town with superhuman strength, he defends humanity from towering monsters known as “Demons.” Packed with explosive action, outrageous humor, and hyperbolic showdowns, Rooster Fighter delivers a wildly entertaining spectacle led by one feathered hero who always steals the show.”

Rooster Fighter’s first season is slated to run for twelve episodes from studios Sanzigen and Sola Entertainment. For those who might not know these production houses, Sanzigen was founded in 2003 and has been responsible for series such as Sakura Wars The Animation, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, and the Initial D film series. In terms of Sola Entertainment, the studio was formed in 2009 and has been responsible for series such as Tower of God and The God of High School. Sola has also had strong relationship with Adult Swim, having worked on projects such as Shenmue: The Animation, Ninja Kamui, The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim, and Lazarus.

While Disney+ might not produce many of its own original anime, Hulu has been home to major entries in the medium in recent years. One of the biggest has been Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which is set to return with its fourth and final entry later this year. The streaming service has been the exclusive spot for series including One-Punch Man, Undead Unluck, and many more.

