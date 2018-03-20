‘Adventure Time’ Series Finale Trailer Released

After eight years and ten seasons, Cartoon Network‘s iconic animated series Adventure Time will soon be coming to an end. Today, the teaser trailer for the series finale was released and, from the looks of it, the final farewell to the land of Ooo will be an epic one.

The trailer, which you can view above, reveals that the finale will be centered around a huge, final battle between Princess Bubblegum and the evil Uncle Gumbald (along with their armies) with the fate of their world hanging in the balance. The finale will also feature favorite characters and villains from the entire run of the series.

While fans have known since 2016 that Adventure Time was coming to an end, now that the final group of four episodes near, it’s going to be bittersweet. The show debuted on Cartnoon Network in April 2010 and quickly gained cult-favorite status as the series didn’t appeal only to children. Adventure Time has endeared itself to legions of fans regardless of age, something creator Pendleton Ward spoke about in a statement when it was announced that the series would be coming to an end.

“Adventure Time was a passion project for the people on the crew who poured their heart into the art and stories,” he said. “We tried to put into every episode something genuine and telling from our lives, and make a show that was personal to us, and that had jokes too! I’m really happy that it connected with an audience for so long. It’s a special thing, I think.”

The final season of Adventure Time has been released in blocks of four episodes every three months with the third grouping released this past Sunday. While a premiere date for the final four episodes has yet to be set, given the pattern, fans can likely expect the final episodes to drop sometime in June.