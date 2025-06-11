Anthony Mackie Rides Against Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal Season 2 Sneak Peek

Peacock has unleashed a high-octane sneak peek for the second season of Twisted Metal, offering fans their first look at the titular demolition derby in full swing. The new footage prominently features Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) officially kicking off the deadly competition, where heavily armed and uniquely customized vehicles battle for supremacy. Front and center in the vehicular mayhem is Anthony Mackie, reprising his role as John Doe, seen amidst explosions and rival racers, alongside his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface (Tiana Okoye). The sneak peek for Twisted Metal Season 2 immediately establishes the shift in focus towards the actual competition that defines the video game franchise.

The Twisted Metal Season 2 clip also provides exciting first glimpses of several fan-favorite characters joining the fray, including Richard de Klerk as the enigmatic Mr. Grimm, and a faithful adaptation of the bizarre human-vehicle hybrid, Axel. Of course, the menacing Sweet Tooth, physically portrayed by Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett, also makes his destructive presence known, setting the stage for a chaotic and action-packed season.

Adding to the atmosphere, the action unfolds to the hard-hitting sound of Rob Zombie’s “Dragula,” a musical choice that serves as a direct nod to the soundtrack of Twisted Metal 4 from the original PlayStation era. This specific song choice not only enhances the chaotic energy of the race but also signals the show’s continued commitment to embracing the distinct attitude and aesthetic of the source material. More significantly, the clear emphasis on the tournament itself addresses a key desire from fans following the first season, which primarily focused on John Doe’s journey as a milkman in the post-apocalyptic world and served as a prequel to the main competition. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith had previously indicated that Season 2 would be a “tournament season,” and this new footage delivers on that promise.

The Tournament Takes Center Stage in Season 2 of Twisted Metal

Image courtesy of Peacock

The introduction of the full-blown Twisted Metal tournament marks a significant evolution for the Peacock series, moving beyond the world-building and character introductions of its initial run into the core premise of the beloved video game franchise. Season 1 of Twisted Metal established the post-apocalyptic setting and introduced key players like John Doe, Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and Sweet Tooth, culminating in John and Quiet deciding to enter Calypso’s deadly contest. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, known for his work on Cobra Kai, has explicitly compared this upcoming season to Cobra Kai‘s “tournament seasons,” emphasizing that the competition will be the central driving force of the narrative.

“I’m excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken,” Smith said, discussing the expanded roster and their interactions within the tournament setting. “I think it’s gonna be fun to dive into these people … We introduced a lot of these characters — Preacher, Bloody Mary, John, Quiet, Watts — it’s gonna be fun to put them all in a [single] place at the tournament and have them interact.”

Twisted Metal Season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock on July 31st.

