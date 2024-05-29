Will Ospreay Speaks on Sharing a Locker Room With Kenny Omega in AEW

Will Ospreay may be a relative newcomer to the AEW locker room, but he is all too familiar with many of his fellow roster members. The Aerial Assassin spent years on the British independent circuit not far from AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, danced to "Uptown Funk" with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, and even bested former AEW International Champion Roderick Strong nine years before beating him for that very title at AEW Double or Nothing. While most of his past with the AEW roster is looked upon fondly, the same cannot be said for Ospreay's pre-AEW relationship with Kenny Omega.

Prior to signing with AEW in November 2023, Ospreay was engaged in a bitter social media beef with the Best Bout Machine. Omega criticized Ospreay for not being able to fill the void he left in New Japan Pro Wrestling as the company's top gaijin, despite the fact that much of Ospreay's years in that position were spent during the COVID-19 pandemic were crowds were limited in capacity and restrained in cheering ability.

Ospreay and Omega's Twitter fingers turned to trigger fingers at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in a critically-acclaimed contest that saw Omega leave with the victory. Ospreay got his victory back six months later at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. Omega is currently out of action battling diverticulitis, leaving any potential plans to conclude the trilogy on the back burner for now.

Will Ospreay On Sharing a Locker Room With Kenny Omega

The Aerial Assassin and The Cleaner have kept their distance.

When asked by ComicBook's Liam Crowley if he had spoken to Kenny Omega since officially signing with AEW, Will Ospreay responded bluntly.

"No," Ospreay said. "I don't want to."

Crowley expressed hope that the next time the two cross paths will be in the squared circle, which Ospreay noted will come with violence.

"Yeah, well, any opportunity I get to pave that little c--t's head in," Ospreay added. "Anytime, mate, any f--king time."

Omega last appeared on AEW programming on the May 1st edition of AEW Dynamite, cutting an emotional promo about his current health condition and the risks of getting back in the ring. He was attacked by The Elite and has been written out of programming to undergo surgery for his diverticulitis. Ospreay currently reigns with the AEW International Championship and is undefeated since joining the company full-time this past March.