Agatha All Along Star Teases Series as Being Like The Goonies

One of the stars of Agatha All Along recalls how the show brought about comparisons to The Goonies. The first live-action Marvel series to debut this year on Disney+ is Agatha All Along, a spinoff of WandaVision. The show brings back Kathryn Hahn as the titular Agatha Harkness and sends her on a thrilling adventure down the Witches’ Road, complete with her very own coven. Agatha All Along comes out just in time for the Halloween season, and the production of The Witches’ Road brought about similarities to cult classic ’80s movie The Goonies.

Empire spoke to Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer and star Joe Locke, with Locke retelling a story of Schaeffer sharing photos of The Witches’ Road set to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “Jac sent Kevin Feige a picture of the Witches’ Road set and he replied, ‘Oh my God, we’re making The Goonies‘,” Locke recalled. “That’s what I’d been saying — that we were making this adventure series.”

The character that Joe Locke is playing in Agatha All Along has been shrouded in mystery, though there are reports that Locke is Scarlet Witch’s teenage son, Billy, aka Wiccan of the Young Avengers. Locke did reveal that the Agatha All Along script only refers to him as “Teen,” but also gave some other hints at how he’ll interact with Agatha.

“He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke explained. “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

What is Agatha All Along about?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere September 18th on Disney+.