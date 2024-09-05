Agatha All Along Producer Talks Casting Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza's addition to Agatha All Along had fans stand up and take notice. The beloved Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star had already made her mark on the extended Marvel multiverse with Legion, and upon entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, she brought her usual cool, snarky likability to the first trailer for Agatha. The biggest thing fans can see is that there's going to be some kind of complicated, tortured relationship between Plaza's Rio Vidal and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harnkess -- a dynamic that works well onscreen in part due to the chemistry between Plaza and Hahn. That's a vibe you can see bleeding through all the promotional material so far.

Speaking with executive producer Mary Livanos, ComicBook broke down what Plaza brings to Agatha All Along in particular.

"What's really exciting about this show is that it is all-new, all-original," Livanos said. "Agatha Harkness is the first character that never started in her own Marvel comic book to now be featured in her own show. So you really can't look to the comics or anything in the past to anticipate where this show will go. Aubrey and Kathryn Hahn just have incredible chemistry on screen and off. Their relationship is mysterious by design. It's clear that they have a complicated past, and what makes, I think, that really interesting is that, because Rio Vidal is a character who has known Agatha in her past, Agatha is a character who keeps her truth very close to the vest. It's characters like Rio who are able to help peel back the truth that is Agatha Harkness."

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Hahn and Plaza, the series will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th.