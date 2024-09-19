[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 1 and 2.] Seekest thou the road to all that's foul and fair? Gather, listeners, and hear "The Ballad of the Witches' Road (Sacred Chant Version)" from Agatha All Along. In "Circle Sewn with Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate," the second part of Wednesday's two-episode premiere, the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) needs a coven to access the Witches' Road and reclaim the powers stolen from her by Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch. After Teen (Joe Locke) frees her from the spell that trapped her in a true crime version of Westview, New Jersey, Agatha gathers witchy-enough women at her Covenstead to sing the Ballad and conjure up a door to the Road.

Agatha, along with her down-and-out witches — potions witch Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), protection witch Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), and divination witch Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) — sing a bewitching version of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," which you can listen to on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.

The original song is written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen and "Remember Me" from Pixar's Coco), the composers of the viral, Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning "Agatha All Along" song from WandaVision.

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" is an "ancient, powerful, witchy hymn," the duo told Marvel.com of the song that premiered at D23 in August. "It was even more fun to record with the inimitable Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lu-freaking-Pone and the rest of this incredible coven. We challenged them with some pretty complex vocal writing, and everyone rose to the occasion and slayed."

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road (Sacred Chant Version)," "The Ballad of the Witches' Road (True Crime Version)," and "Agatha's Theme" are all included on Music From Agatha All Along, the official soundtrack album featuring music written and composed by Christophe Beck (Frozen, Hawkeye, and WandaVision) and Michael Paraskevas (Unspoken and Hawkeye).

A 1-LP Music From Agatha All Along vinyl album goes on sale Nov. 1st and is available for pre-order at Disney Music Emporium.