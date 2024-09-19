Agatha All Along: Episode 1 Teases Scarlet Witch's MCU Fate

Agatha All Along's first episode is already teasing MCU fans about Scarlet Witch's fate. Kathryn Hahn returned to Disney+ as Agatha Harkness and the series wastes little time discussing the idea of Wanda's status. Warning! Spoilers for the first episode of Agatha All Along beyond this point! Upon visiting the crime site as Detective Agnes O'Connor, the witch shares some meta banter with her fellow officer Herb. (David Payton is back from WandaVision alongside a host of other familiar faces!) They talk about the "apparently" dead young woman who was "crushed by a really big rock." Agnes and Herb might as well be looking directly into the camera and saying "yes, we know who you think this is." Agatha All Along's first episode plays like a riff on the WandaVision TV format gimmick. And, with that gimmick could come the return of the popular Marvel character.

This episode of Agatha All Along isn't done teasing the Wanda reveals though. The camera takes every effort to cover Jane Doe's face as she's laying on the ground. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fans will also note she's dressed a lot like the 838 version of Wanda Maximoff we met in that film too. When Agnes can't stop the feeling of dread surrounding this "missing persons" case, she heads to the morgue. The library records card she's found at the scene of the crime reveals the name "W. Maximoff" as the last person to check out whatever's been missing from that library. (Judging from the flaming hole where that book was supposed to go in the Westview library, it's probably the Darkhold right?) As Rio Vidal compels Agatha to remember who she is, we see she checked out the evil tome as well. This all follows from how things happened in WandaVision.

(Photo: Wanda is already here. - Marvel)

So, the constant teasing of a Scarlet Witch return will continue until morale improves. With a familiar setting, the presence of multiple WandaVision cast members and a core mystery surrounding the Darkhold again, the only thing we're missing is Elizabeth Olsen's witch herself. With all these nods already, you have to imagine that there will be more. All of this doesn't even factor in Joe Locke's apparent inability to share his name with Agatha in the trailers for the show. (Speaking of which, why is there a M written on his face in cursive? Could it be the popular fan theory around Mephisto is also making a comeback from WandaVision?) We'll all have to tune-in over the next few weeks to figure it out.

How Would Scarlet Witch Return?

(Photo: Elizabeth Olsen says she'd be down to come back. - Marvel/ABC)

The Witches' Road is the easiest answer here. Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn have been mum about any possible appearances from Elizabeth Olsen in Agatha All Along. Despite Scarlet Witch's apparent death in the last Doctor Strange movie, things can get really wild with magic. In the lore of this Marvel universe, The Witches' Road gives anyone that manages to survive its trials their greatest desire. If you polled a lot of MCU fans right now, their biggest wish list item is getting Wanda back in some capacity. Maybe that's the prize waiting at the end of Agatha All Along for all of us?

This week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Wanda Maximoff actress revealed that she would be open to come back to the MCU. The audience laughed at the interaction between these two as she made light of a "red light of explosive energy" that did her character in during Doctosr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen has never been shy about speaking her mind when it comes to Marvel Studios or the fans. She's also very aware of how much people love Wanda, especially after WandaVision ended up connecting with everyone. The fan clamoring has been there for multiple years at this point. All Marvel would have to do is announce a solo project and the celebration on the Internet would rage for a week.

Olsen told the host, "I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open [to return] … I would like to figure out how to cleverly [be] beyond dead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense." So, maybe The start to that very smart solution begins with Agatha All Along. However, the question of what to do when she comes back still remains firmly in the heads of all the fans out there too. It may be the first impression but the newest Disney Plus show seems to be paving the way for something big.

What do you make of the Wanda reveals in Episode 1? Check out all the social media conversation on @ComicBook!