Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet Says Quarantine Is Like “Real-Life SHIELD Episode”

Agents of SHIELD is finally back, and the final season is taking the team on a time-traveling mission to stop the Chromicoms. Between time travel, guest stars, and LMD Coulson, there's a lot to look forward to in the final season, but it's certainly bittersweet to say goodbye to one of our favorite shows. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) spoke with Playboy about the final season, and shared some thoughts about life in quarantine. In fact, when Playboy asked how she was "handling the quarantine situation," Bennet made a comparison to Agents of SHIELD.

"I’m just doing the best I can. I wake up, panic, eat breakfast, panic. Scroll through Instagram, panic. Try to journal and do something healthy, panic. I think that’s normal. I do puzzles now—like a thousand-piece puzzle. And it’s honestly harder than I thought. I’m just trying to not be panicked about the fact that I panicked, and I think that’s been the best way of doing it. But honestly, seven seasons of SHIELD prepared me for something like this. It feels like we’re living out a real-life SHIELD episode, so luckily I’m relatively used to it," Bennet shared.

The actor also spoke about wrapping up the series and how "it has taken me this entire time in quarantine to kind of come to terms with that." She also talked about how playing Quake was "physically draining," and that she doesn't miss that aspect of the job.

"I’m not going to lie: It’s been nice to not move that much in quarantine. We moved at such a fast pace that we would have about 45 minutes to go over a fight, and then we’d go straight into shooting it. But that just makes me prepared for anything. I feel like any movie could come my way and I would know how to do it, just because of that. It’s so ingrained. But I will say it’s been really nice to trade in my Quake suit for a tracksuit and watch Netflix."

Recently, Bennet also teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again. We already know Enver Gjokaj will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter, and the first episode of the new season featured the long-awaited return of Patton Oswalt.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

