Agents of SHIELD: Marvel Recaps the Show’s Best Moments

Agents of SHIELD came to an end this week, but fans have gotten a lot of extra bonus content thanks to behind-the-scenes posts from the cast as well as the crew, and a lovely video of the cast's final table read. Nostalgia for the show is strong, so it's no surprise Marvel recently released a video of the series' best moments. From Coulson's entrance in the pilot to the team's goodbye in the season five finale, a lot of perfect scenes were showcased in the new video.

"What's your favorite Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. moment? We've got the best moments from all seven seasons of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" right here," @Marvel posted on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

Recently, the Agents of SHIELD showrunners talked about their biggest regret of the show and their struggles of working with Marvel.

“I wish we didn’t live in so many corridors because we had no money,” Jeffrey Bell shared with reporters. Maurissa Tancharoen agreed, adding, “Everyone’s like, ‘Why are they back in these gray halls?‘”

"We were starting a Marvel series with five new characters who hadn’t existed in the comic books," Bell explained. "So people were like, 'Boo, we don’t like these people.' And what Marvel would give us is, 'You can’t even have Loki’s staff. You can have, like, this left-handed thing.' You know? So there was an expectation from the audience that we’re gonna see a superhero show with a lot of Marvel brand names. And we weren’t allowed to do that. And we had the big secret, which was we cannot say the 'H' word. We could not say 'Hydra.' We could not spoil that for Winter Soldier or it would ruin it for everyone."

