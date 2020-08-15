Agents of SHIELD: New Video Features the Cast’s Final Table Read

✖

The series finale of Agents of SHIELD aired this week and was well-received by fans. The finale saw everything from a happy ending for FitzSimmons to Coulson being reunited with his beloved car, Lola. The cast and crew have been sharing a lot of memories from their time on the series this week, and nostalgia for the show is in full force. Recently, Marvel gifted fans an extra special treat when they shared a video from the cast's final table read.

"Go behind-the-scenes of the final "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" mission, as the cast reacts to the series finale table read! Stream the final season now on the ABC App, On-Demand, and Hulu," @Marvel wrote. You can check out the video below:

As you can see, the video features tons of wonderful moments ranging from Clark Gregg getting overly excited by Melinda May's "The Cavalry" entrance to Elizabeth Henstridge sweetly mouthing "it's Alya" to Iain De Caestecker. The video also featured a lot of emotional moments from the cast, and a lovely speech from Executive Producer, Maurissa Tancharoen, as well as words from Gregg.

In honor of the final episode, the cast recently did a round of interviews and shared a lot about their journey over the last seven years. One especially sweet moment was hearing Gregg talk about his relationship with Chloe Bennet.

“From the first interrogation scene with Skye, after we pulled her out of her van, there was something just different about Chloe Bennet,” Gregg explained. “The way she has a realness and a fire to her as a performer that... A lot of great actors to work with on that show, but the through-line of that relationship, that friendship, that family-type relationship. Which people say 'father-daughter,' and it definitely has that in it, but I think, like my relationship with Chloe, it has so many permutations. There are ways where it isn't that simple, where she's helping and teaching and rescuing me as often as I'm doing that for her. To have that part of the show was the one where I grew the most as an actor and as a human, I would say. In spite of Chloe.”

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

