Agents of SHIELD’s Natalia Cordova-Buckley Opens Up About Yo-Yo’s Journey

Natalia Cordova-Buckley is known for playing Elena Rodgriguez/Yo-Yo on Agents of SHIELD, and she's one of the many cast members to give an in-depth interview with Collider about her time on the series. Many of the show's cast have been reminiscing about the series now that it's coming to an end, and Cordova-Buckley has shared some great memories about playing Yo-Yo ranging from her first and last day on set to explaining why she has an emotional connection to her character's boots. During the interview, she also opened up about Yo-Yo's journey, which began in the show's third season. Here's what she had to say when asked, "Yo-Yo has struggled a bit, with reconciling who she used to be and who she is now. Is she finally in a place where those two things can live within each other?"

"I think she’s there," Cordova-Buckley explained. "This is who she is and she doesn’t wanna change it, in terms of her robotic arms. She’s always had that grounded individuality, which I love about her, but she puts it a little bit aside. We’re not gonna see her personally struggle, as much as in the past because she owns who she is and she’s now decided to be part of the force, as a unit and not as an individual, and leave her own personal struggle to herself when it comes to being around the team. In Season 5, when she wasn’t really heard and was telling a lot of truths, she learned that it’s best to step aside, be more quiet, and just be a pillar, under the direction of Mack and the direction of SHIELD."

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD saw the return of Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). In fact, the preview for next week's episode revealed that Sousa died in the 1950s, and the team will have to decide whether or not to save him. Many people are hoping Peggy Carter will turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time. Although, based on this week's episode, we're not getting our hopes up. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

