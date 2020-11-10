Jeopardy! Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Alex Trebek

✖

The world of Jeopardy! suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, when it was announced that legendary host Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80. Trebek hosted the iconic quiz show series for over three decades, inspiring countless fans and spawning an array of memorable moments in the process. On Monday, Jeopardy! paid tribute to Trebek's impressive tenure on the series, with a brief video message honoring his legacy. The video, which was shared on social media, sees executive producer Mike Richards eulogizing Trebek from the Jeopardy! set.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

"Today we honor Alex Trebek," the post reads. "For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜"

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for over three decades, continuing to do so even after publicly announcing his cancer diagnosis in March of 2019. In the year and a half that followed, Trebek continued to update fans on his condition -- as well as the emotional struggles he felt while undergoing that journey.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek previously shared in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

Trebek's final taped episode of Jeopardy! is set to debut on Christmas Day.

Our thoughts are with Trebek's family, friends, and fans at this time.