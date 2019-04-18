Alex Trebek Gives Promising Update on Cancer Treatment, Will Return for ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 36

The iconic host of Jeopardy! worried fans earlier this year when he revealed a serious health scare. Taking to social media, Alex Trebek revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, causing fans to start preparing for the worst. There were even reports that the game show was looking into finding a replacement host as a worst-case scenario.

But Trebek provided a promising update on social media announcing the end of the current season of the game show, revealing that he would be back for the 36th season set to premiere later this year.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you,” Trebek said in the video. “Of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well.”

The host added, “I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season. So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

It looks like the producers of Jeopardy! don’t have to search for a new host just yet, as the Straight Shuter podcast reported earlier this month.

“‘Alex is 78-years-old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated,’ sources told Straight Shuter… ‘Jeopardy! is still a very successful show and makes millions for the network. There was no way it was just going to end after Alex retired. The idea has always been to ‘refresh’ the formula, not change it.”

Trebek made waves with his announcement last month, though he’s remained optimistic with his treatment.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in the announcement. He added, “…with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Jeopardy! is set to return in September.

