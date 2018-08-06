Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Donald Trump Should Be the Voice of the New ALF

Earlier this week it was announced that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a reboot of the 1980s television series ALF and if they’re stumped on who to cast as the voice of the loveable alien from Melmac, Jimmy Kimmel has a big suggestion: Donald Trump.

The late night host made his casting suggestion during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with a hilarious clip demonstrating just how perfect a fit it could be. You can check that clip out above.

“If you never saw ALF it’s a puppet, like an alien furry cat-eating alien puppet. The remake is still in the early stages of development, but I have a casting idea. I think I know the perfect person to do the voice of the new ALF, let me know what you think of this,” Kimmel said before cutting to a scene from the original series with ALF acting as the president, his voice dubbed over with an out-of-context quote from Trump about the homeless and how to solve the problem and it works a little too well.

For those unfamiliar, the original ALF series revolved around an alien named Gordon Shumway who crash lands in the Tanner family’s garage. ALF is from the planet Melmac and ends up on Earth thanks to following a radio signal he picked up along the way. The family then takes him in until he can get his spaceship fixed, hiding him from the Alien Task Force and the family’s next-door neighbors the Ochmoneks. ALF ends up considering the Tanners family, all except for the cat, Lucky, who he constantly tries to eat despite everyone telling him that’s not okay. Of course, as the series progresses ALF is shown to have developed a soft spot for the feline — and not just as a possible tasty treat.

The original series produced over 102 episodes over the course of 4 seasons, and despite being cancelled in 1990 the character has continued to be popular in regard to pop culture as a whole. Reruns have also helped that, which can currently be found on Me-TV and Starz.

While Kimmel’s suggestion of Trump as the new voice for ALF was clearly meant as a joke, the host did make an interesting observation about Trump and ALF.

“They do actually have the same hair, I never realized it,” Kimmel joked.

What do you think about a reboot of ALF, with or without Donald Trump? Let us know in the comments!