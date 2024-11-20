Mother Earth is Expecting in Terrifying New Alien: Earth Teaser (And We Know When It Arrives)

The Earth is expecting, but it might not be a happy event. FX has released a new teaser along with art for the upcoming series Alien: Earth and it is offering up the most chilling look yet at the highly anticipated series in the Alien franchise. But it isn’t just a frightening new look at the Xenomorph invasion that fans got on Wednesday. They also got an idea of when they can expect things to arrive and it’s sooner than you might think. Alien: Earth will be released Summer 2025. You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video below as well as the new art that reveals a cracked Earth.

The new teaser for Alien: Earth is brief, but it definitely drives home the threat, with the blue Earth reflected in the Xenomorph as well as plenty of atmospheric noises that just up the fear and danger factors. Series creator Noah Hawley has previously teased that the series will feature a new kind of Xenomorph than what fans are used to from previous entries in the Alien franchise.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes,” Hawley said. “It’s truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night.”

“What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct,” he added. “But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as can be.”

The series comes in the wake of the latest entry in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus. That film also offered some new elements to the overall universe and the style of the Xenomorphs, particularly with that film delivering a brand-new creature known as the Offspring which emerged after A Xenomorph utilized a pregnant woman as a host with the child being born a hybrid creature — something that was nightmare fuel in and of itself. With subtle additions and expansions such as this that don’t change the iconic design of the Xenomorph but simply add layers and dimension to the lore, the overall franchise remains fresh and it will be interesting to see how Alien: Earth adds to that.

In Alien: Earth, when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discover that puts them face to face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discover could change planet Earth as they know it.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth arrives Summer 2025 on Hulu.