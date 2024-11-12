First Alien: Earth Footage Teases a Xenomorph Invasion in Prequel Series

The Xenomorph invasion is upon us in new footage from Alien: Earth. While there have been several Alien movies, with Alien: Romulus being the most recent to hit theaters, fans have yet to see an Alien TV show… until now. Alien: Earth is an upcoming prequel series on Hulu from creator Noah Hawley. The first teaser trailer for Alien: Earth was released in September, and now a sizzle reel of Disney+ content in 2025 reveals even more footage for the first Alien series. And in true Alien fashion, there are plenty of horrors and Xenomorphs to get fans excited.

The footage of Alien: Earth shown in the Disney+ 2025 trailer is short, but it does give an overall feel for the series. It’s worth noting that Alien: Earth is a Hulu series that will also be available on Disney+. “This ship collected specimens from far away moon,” a voiceover says. “Monsters.” We see scenes inside the referenced ship, along with three people emerging from underwater to go inside what looks like a cave. Finally, we see the big moon and a quick look at a Xenomorph.

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley,” a description of Alien: Earth reads.

Since the first Alien series takes place on Earth, it opens the franchise up to new storytelling possibilities. Hawley did previously tease that it will offer longtime fans “something special.”

“We just wrapped,” Hawley revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m in post, editing away. Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”

Filmmaker Ridley Scott confirmed he is developing a new Alien movie, though it is unclear if it’s a follow-up to Alien: Romulus or something entirely new. Alien: Earth premieres in 2025 on Hulu / Disney+.