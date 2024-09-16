Alien: Earth Creator Teases a New Kind of Xenomorph in FX Series

The Alien franchise is aiming to develop a new kind of terror for the small screen, as the mind behind Legion and FX's Fargo brings xenomorphs to television in 2025. Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth is set to premiere on Hulu next year, and it will see the franchise telling a full story here on our home planet. Along with the relatively new Alien locale, there will also be some changes to the xenomorphs themselves.

At the Emmys on Sunday night, Hawley caught up with Deadline to talk about his highly anticipated new FX series. The creator opened up about just how scary xenomorphs can be, which led to a little hint that the creatures in this series will look a bit different than what we're used to.

"There's something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes," said Hawley. "It's truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can't tell you under what circumstances you'll see that, but you'll see it – and you're going to lock your door that night."

"What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that's sacrosanct," he added. "But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as can be."

Noah Hawley on ‘Alien: Earth’ and making a scary xenomorph | #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Da9zfaNqx4 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2024

The overall design of the xenomorph is iconic and, like Hawley said, shouldn't really be changed. There have been different versions of the aliens over the years, largely dictated by the planets and beings playing host to their hatching system. The xenomorphs have had slightly different styles, in addition to some completely new creations that have come from those xenomorphs over the years.

Take the recent hit Alien: Romulus for example. The film had classic xenomorphs but also included a brand new being that has become known as the offspring. A xenomorph used a pregnant woman as its host, and the child she gave birth to was something of a human/xenomorph hybrid. The offspring immediately went down as one of the most chilling creatures to come from the entire Alien franchise and has stuck around in the minds of fans since they saw it in the theater.

With that in mind, there's no limit to what someone like Hawley could do with xenomorph lore, especially with the human world as his playground.