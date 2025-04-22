Alien: Earth celebrates Earth Day with ominous new teaser. 

Alien: Earth is coming to television screens, and FX-Hulu is letting you know with another ominous teaser for the series, in honor of… Earth Day. Like the previous marketing for Alien: Earth, this new teaser takes on the form of a generic PSA ad for planet Earth, highlighting all the creatures, culture, and natural wonders that must be protected on our world. Of course, that lovely sentiment turns on a dime, as a zoomed-out picture of the Earth floating in space transforms to reveal a xenomorph embryo nesting in the core of the Earth – all of which is promptly swallowed up in the jaws of a giant xenomorph drone, which bursts into the frame and fills the screen with total darkness.

Watch the new Alien: Earth, Earth Day teaser below!

Alien: Earth TV Series: What We Know So Far

Alien: Earth‘s story teases the dark turn of fate after “a space vessel crash-lands on Earth.” When Earth’s forces come to investigate the vessel, “a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.”

A recent clip from Alien: Earth‘s premiere episode seemed to tease a situation where a synthetic android is piloting a ship infested with xenomorphs toward a direct impact with Earth… all while the final remnants of the crew are being slaughtered. That small scene carries massive implications; the Alien franchise has always mixed the threat of monstrous alien beasts with the often-greater theater of humanity’s bend toward capitalistic madness and worker exploitation, as well as the looming rise of thinking machines and androids, which further threaten to make humans obsolete, if not extinct.

Alien: Earth is being positioned as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s original 1979 Alien film, set two years before the events of that film. That raises interesting questions about the show’s stakes; As far as we know (according to Alien movie canon), Earth never had a xenomorph outbreak, let alone being overrun by the creatures (unless you believe the story of AvP). That said, the franchise has never addressed what made the Weyland-Yutani corporation issue the orders to the Nostromo’s android science officer, Ash (Ian Holm), to secure the xenomorph sample, or why the company even had a mandate that their vessels had to respond to distress calls indicating the existence of intelligent alien life. Ridley Scott left those questions open-ended; Alien: Earth may be the story of how Weyland-Yutani first became aware of the xenomorph species – and why they were so hellbent on securing new samples, if all the specimens that crashed on Earth are eventually wiped out.

The show’s cast includes Sydney Chandler as Wendy, who is “a young woman who has the body of an adult and consciousness of a child.” Timothy Olyphant (Justified) stars as Kirsh, a synthetic who serves as Wendy’s “mentor and trainer.” Alex Lawther plays a soldier named CJ; Samuel Blenkin is a CEO named Boy Kavalier; Essie Davis is Dame Silvia; Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, and Kit Young as Tootles. Other cast members haven’t had their characters names revealed yet, with Sandra Yi Sencindiver playing a recurring role as “a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.”

Alien: Earth is set to premiere in the Summer of 2025 on FX-Hulu.