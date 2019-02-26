‘All That’ Stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite Ahead of Nickelodeon Reboot

90s kids, rejoice — All That is making its way back to Nickelodeon. Though the series will reportedly feature an all-new cast, initial reports revealed former All That star and current Saturday Night Live player Kenan Thompson is on board as a producer.

Earlier this afternoon, Thompson’s former All That costar and long-time collaborator Kel Mitchell shared an image of the two on Instagram, hinting the duo was gearing up for the much-anticipated reboot.

Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins — a co-creator and producer of the original All That — is hoping the relaunch of the sketch show will help foster the growth of the next batch of Nickelodeon stars, in addition to becoming the channel’s next top show.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” said Robbins. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

In the reboot announcement, Thompson made sure to point out that his time on the show back then helped launch his career and turn it into what it is today.

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

