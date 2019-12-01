Amazon’s One-Day Star Trek Sale Makes Up for Today’s Netflix Loss

Starting today, December 1st, Star Trek: The Animated Series will no longer be available to stream on Netflix. Tragic, we know – but dry those tears! Amazon has swooped in to fill the void with a one-day sale on Star Trek Blu-ray and DVD titles. Among these titles is the complete Star Trek Animated Series box set on Blu-ray for only $16.99 (31% off).

You can shop the entire Amazon Star Trek sale right here until the clock strikes midnight tonight, December 1st. Additional deals include Star Trek: The Complete Original series on Blu-ray for $33.49 (32% off), the Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline set for $18.49 (57% off), and Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 on Blu-ray for $19.98 (61% off).

There are also a handful of DVD sets for Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series ($54.99 – 31% off), Star Trek: Enterprise ($26.98 – 38% off), and Star Trek: The Next Generation ($52.99 – 25% off). The TNG set in DVD is disappointing because Amazon runs a Star Trek Blu-ray / DVD sale every year around this time, and the Star Trek: The Next Generation set in Blu-ray set has always been a part of it. Perhaps they’re riding it out this year with the Picard series hitting CBS All Access on January 23rd.

For those who are unfamiliar, Star Trek: The Animated Series debuted in 1973. The series ran for 22 episodes across two seasons, and was born out of the popularity of Star Trek: The Original Series in syndication. Most of The Original Series cast returned to voice their characters, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, and Majel Barrett.

Star Trek: The Animated Series was thought of as the fourth season of Star Trek, covering the fourth year of the Enterprise’s five-year mission. Though it was removed for canon for a time around the same time that Star Trek: The Next Generation brought the series back to live-action television, some references in Star Trek: Discovery have suggested the series is again considered Star Trek canon.

Star Trek: The Animated Series was also the first Star Trek series to receive an Emmy Award. The show’s second season won for Outstanding Entertainment – Children’s Series in 1975.

