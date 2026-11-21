The 1990s were something of a golden age for animated television, and the decade is fondly remembered by those who grew up on a steady diet of colorful Saturday morning cartoons about colorful superheroes, anthropomorphic animals, and action-packed adventures. It was an era in which many cartoons had their own toy lines, as several networks and studios developed entire franchises around the idea of delivering tie-in action figures and playsets that would appeal to their young audiences. Some of the era’s most popular cartoons have gone on to secure recent success through modern reboots and big-screen adaptations, while others have sadly become pretty obscure.

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With so many modern reboots finding success with both nostalgic audiences and newcomers who missed out the first time around, there are plenty more candidates that deserve to be rescued from obscurity. With advances in animation technology, rebooting the following shows now seems easier than ever, and the ’90s kids that loved these cartoons the first time around are sure to get excited about an updated version. While they might not be the best known to modern audiences, the following animated shows could all easily appeal if they were simply given a modern facelift.

3) SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron

When it comes to great animated shows from the 1990s that don’t get enough love, SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron is something of a gold standard. It followed the adventures of two anthropomorphic cats named T-Bone and Razor as they operate as vigilantes, protecting their home, Megakat City, from an array of supervillains. Combining high-flying aerial combat with an assortment of gadgets and vehicles, SWAT Kats proved hugely popular with kids in the mid-’90s, as did its tie-in line of action figures.

The good news is that a SWAT Kats revival is already in the works. First announced in 2022, the original show’s creators, Christian and Yvon Tremblay, are already working to bring its characters back to our screens, delivering SWAT Kats action to a whole new generation. It’s not hard to understand why the revival is a good idea, as the superhero-style narrative is likely to be more popular than ever, and the added nostalgia factor, combined with the increased capabilities of modern animation, seems to be a recipe for surefire success. Though concrete details on the revival are currently scarce, it’s a reboot that will hopefully bring the beloved but forgotten ’90s cartoon back to life to achieve even greater success.

2) Mighty Max

The name Mighty Max is one that is surprisingly evocative for ’90s kids, especially as those who didn’t grow up during that decade aren’t likely to recognize it at all. First established as an incredibly inventive series of miniature playsets, Mighty Max then made the jump to the small screen with its own TV show in 1993. It followed the adventures of a young boy named Max who discovers a magic baseball cap capable of transporting across time and space. The original toy line might have been more widely successful and memorable, but the corresponding series is an underrated ’90s gem.

Considering the huge scope of Mighty Max‘s premise, it’s easy to see how a modern reboot could work. Not only does it provide the opportunity for a great animated fantasy show, but also for another line of tie-in toys that could help define the childhoods of a whole new generation. Exploring Max’s story all over again using modern animation techniques could be a massive success with viewers of all ages, and that’s without even mentioning how much those old playsets several of us still have gathering dust would appreciate in value.

1) Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars!

Of all the great cartoons of the 1990s, Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars! stands out as one of the most criminally short-lived. Perhaps one of the most unique cartoons of the era — and that’s really saying something, considering some of the weird shows that graced our screens back then — Bucky O’Hare followed a green rabbit and his ragtag crew of freedom fighters as they fought against the tyrannical Toad Empire against the backdrop of a large-scale intergalactic conflict. Despite only lasting for 13 episodes, Bucky O’Hare was another show that had an impressive accompanying Hasbro toy line.

A modern Bucky O’Hare reboot could capitalize on new animation technology to better explore the sprawling sci-fi ideas of the ’90s show. The sense of adventure it captured even in its short run was timeless, and a revival could capitalize on the success of other animated shows in delivering high-concept sci-fi stories that appeal to all ages. If handled carefully, a Bucky O’Hare reboot for modern audiences could achieve the success the original was robbed of, making full use of the imaginative premise it never got the chance to explore.