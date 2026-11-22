Three years after Succession‘s series finale, Kieran Culkin has addressed whether the show could return. The Oscar-winning actor, who played Roman Roy on HBO’s drama for four seasons, doesn’t think the family needs another chapter. While he misses playing the character, he thinks the series ended exactly as it should. During an appearance on Heart Breakfast to promote The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Culkin was asked whether Succession could return. “Of course not. I think that would be a terrible idea,” Culkin said, according to Variety. “What are you hoping for? Cousin Greg: The Sitcom?”

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Obviously, Culkin was referring to Nicholas Braun’s Greg Hirsch, whose awkward attempts to climb the corporate ladder made him one of the show’s funniest characters. Greg spent most of the series attached to Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans, eventually coming out on the winning side of the family’s power struggle. Kieran jokes, but there are plenty of TomGreg fans who would tune in for that premise.

Kieran Culkin Says a ‘Succession’ Spinoff ‘Would Be a Terrible Idea’: ‘What Are You Hoping For? "Cousin Greg: The Sitcom?"' https://t.co/WJiT7171DU — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2026

Succession Had a Succession Plan

Despite his objection to a spinoff, Culkin admitted that he misses playing Roman. He also revealed that creator Jesse Armstrong had pitched him three potential directions for a fifth season. However, once he realized how Season 4 would end, Culkin also believed it was time to end the series. Succession ended in 2023 with the Roy siblings losing control of Waystar Royco. The finale left some open questions about what happened next for the Roy siblings, but Culkin believes the story came to its natural conclusion. “But it ended perfectly. The way it was supposed to,” Culkin said.

Culkin may not want another Succession, but there’s another famous role he could revisit. He played Fuller McCallister, Kevin’s Pepsi-loving cousin, in the first two Home Alone movies alongside his older brother, Macaulay Culkin. With Macaulay reportedly developing a new Home Alone sequel with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, there’s also a chance to see how Fuller turned out as an adult. Kieran recently admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he still watches Home Alone almost every Christmas and that it is second only to Die Hard as his favorite holiday movie. We don’t know if he’s been invited to stay in the hide-a-bed in the attic yet, but an on-screen reunion of the brothers would certainly lock in the nostalgia.

Kieran hasn’t reprised the role of Fuller since Home Alone 2 in 1992, though his brother recently returned as Kevin in a new McDonald’s commercial. In the meantime, Culkin is working on a different reunion. He’s preparing to work with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong on a new movie. “I’m about to work with Jesse on a movie. He wrote something,” Culkin said, without offering further details. Armstrong recently made his feature directorial debut with HBO’s Mountainhead. The film was a dark comedy about four billionaire friends navigating a global crisis they created while vacationing at a mountain retreat. It’s not another season of Succession, but at least it gives fans something to look forward to while they wait for TomGreg: The Sitcom.