TV in the 21st century reached new levels of quality. Television in the 20th century was looked at as lesser than both film and the stage, and for a long time it was the home of fluff. However, as the years went by, more and more TV shows got better, more complex, more engrossing than ever before. The ’90s had shows like X-Files, Oz, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, while future classics like The Sopranos, Sex in the City, and Six Feet Under began. These shows formed the basis of what has been called the Golden Age of Television, which began in the ’00s. There are some brilliant shows from the first decade of the 2000s, but there’s one show deserves the title of best TV show of the ’00s: Battlestar Galactica.

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The original Battlestar Galactica was network TV’s answer to Star Wars, a show that definitely looked and felt like it was from the late ’70s in the worst ways. While it had its fans, it just never found a big enough audience for how much it cost to make and would become one of many lost sci-fi series. However, Ronald D. Moore, one of Star Trek‘s best writers, and David Eick would end up bringing the show back on the then-Sci-Fi Channel in 2004, starting with a four-part miniseries. Battlestar Galactica isn’t a perfect show – some fans find its last season disappointing – but it really is the best show of the decade, beating out numerous amazing shows for the title.

Battlestar Galactica Helped Make Sci-Fi Prestige TV…

Image Courtesy of Syfy

The early ’00s were a great time to be watching TV. HBO Sundays were becoming the home of the best TV shows around, the networks were putting out shows like 24 and Lost, and Adult Swim on Cartoon Network was making adult animation into a force to be reckoned with. The Sopranos was the 500-pound gorilla in the room, but it felt like there was something amazing on TV every night. The ’90s had been the decade of cable, with many new channels popping up, as well, broadening the mixture of shows.

The Sci-Fi Channel launched in 1992, playing reruns of old sci-fi and genre shows. Eventually, they started to make their own original series and Moore and Eick pitched the network the reboot. Sci-Fi wanted the show and casting would begin in Canada. The show was meant to be the focus of a new programming slate, using a recognizable old name to get fans old and new through the door.

The original Battlestar Galactica saw the titular ship escape the destruction of the Colonies at the hands of Cylons, leading a fleet of civilians ships into the stars to find the original home of humanity – Earth. The new series would copy this idea, using many of the same names of characters, ships, and places, but changed everything else. The original Battlestar Galactica was a Star Trek/Star Wars style sci-fi universe, but the BSG reboot would take place in a more grounded universe. Gone were the weird alien races, the lasers, and the bizarre clothes. In their place were the Greek Gods, a whole lot of ammunition, and fashion that looked like it stepped out of 2004 Vancouver (because it did).

Moore and Eick wanted to use the series to talk about the then-current War on Terror. The Cylons were the creations of humanity who had rebelled. The first war almost destroyed humanity, but the Cylons retreated out of nowhere leading to decades of detente. The miniseries takes a page from the 9/11 playbook, as the Cylons launch a massive sneak attack on the Colonies of Man, slaughtering billions, with only the Galactica and a fleet of civilian ships escaping. The ship rearmed and then set course past the Red Line – the edge of known space – as they searched for the homeworld of mankind, Earth.

The show starred Edward James Olmos, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber, Michael Hogan, James Callis (Baltar is the best), Tricia Helfer, and numerous others. The original series was the brainchild of Glenn Larson and it was very Mormon. Moore and Eick went in a completely direction, with the Colonials being polytheistic worshipers of the Lords of Kobol, our Greek Gods, while the machine Cylons were monotheistic, worshiping the one “true” god. This focus on religion and culture was different from any other sci-fi show out there, giving it a unique flavor.

The show was military sci-fi with a religious edge. Back in the early ’00s, the right was selling the War on Terror as a clash of civilizations and Moore and Eick took the show in that direction, while also showing how foolish that was by the end of the story. The characters were able to inhabit their roles perfectly, and as the episodes dug into them, their past, and the trauma of the destruction of mankind, we watched them change and grow. It felt like nearly every character had an arc of some kind; they all started in one place and ended up in a complete other (in more ways than one).

Of course, there are some complaints that the show can’t duck. To begin with, Moore and Eick had no plan on how to end the series and when you rewatch it, it shows. The last season is an interesting beast because it does tie up all the plot threads, but the way it did it made a lot of fans angry. Without getting too into the weeds of it all, the show went to places that sci-fi fans, one of the atheist/agnostic fandoms out there, didn’t really like. The final episode is one you either love completely or don’t like at all (I personally love it and have watched it more than any other finale, but I get why other people don’t like it). However, I think the flaws of the show make it what it is. It’s one of the best rides in TV history, and was able to be more interesting than anything else in the decade.

…So Say We All!

Image Courtesy of SyFy

The ’00s had three of the best TV shows of all-time – The Sopranos, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad. The shows all had the same throughline – a badly behaving patriarch – and gave viewers some of the best performances imaginable. You can point to all of them as nearly flawless examples of everything that TV should be. However, I think that even though it definitely had its flaws, Battlestar Galactica was better than all of three of them.

To begin with, it became appointment TV in a way those shows didn’t. Friends would get together to watch it every week. The fandom was so engaged by the show, helped along by Moore and Eick using the Internet to communicate more with them. It honestly felt like a true fan community

The show had a lot to say about the moment in time that was the ’00s, letting us take a step back from the goings on of the day and see it from another perspective. It had characters that you fell in love with; sure, those other shows all had great characters, but could you love them? Most of them were monsters of some kind. The characters of BSG were flawed, stressed out, traumatized, and exhausted, but they were good people in a terrible situation. TV reboots can be all over the place, but Battlestar Galactica was able to create an amazing narrative peopled by brilliant characters in a way that no other show of the decade could.

What do you think of Battlestar Galactica? Who’s your favorite character and why is it Baltar? Who did you ship with Kara (the only right answer is Anders)? Sound off in the comment section below.