Amazon Prime Video has officially given the ax to their YA adventure series The Wilds. Deadline brings word of the show's cancellation, revealing that cast and crew of the series were recently told the news. Season two of the series premiered earlier this summer on May 6. The Wilds was created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher (Turning Red, Marvel's Daredevil) alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris The series was previously the final show executive produced television's Jamie Tarses, who previously produced shows like Franklin & Bash, Men at Work, and Marry Me, before she passed away in 2021.

The Wilds featured a major ensemble cast of young talent including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sara Pidgeon as well as Alex Fitzalan, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Zack Calderon. It was co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature as part of Disney Television Studios.

Despite being cancelled the series previously faired well critically. The first season was given a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes while season 2 dipped slightly to an 85% approval rating. Both seasons of the show however had the "Certified Fresh" distinction, making it a decent hit critically as far as the modern television landscape goes. It's also slightly surprising that The Wilds would get cancelled a few months after its second batch of episodes since Amazon Prime Video quickly renewed it for season 2 after the initial debut.

(Photo: Prime Video)

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds followed a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama... these girls did not end up on this island by accident. Season 2 of the series added a new wirnkle to the "experiment" with the addition of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys.

News of the show ending has many fans distraught. In response one user wrote on Twitter: "#TheWilds being cancelled is the worst news I got all day;" another added: "why'd the wilds being cancelled make me sick like my stomach hurts im gonna throw up."

The Wilds also marks the latest victim of streaming TV cancellations, following recent shows like HBO Max's Close Enough and others.