New American Gladiators Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Three decades after the show was a television phenomenon, American Gladiators has returned to the spotlight. No, there hasn't been another American Gladiators reboot, but Netflix recently released a documentary series about the iconic competition's wild behind-the-scenes stories. The new show is called Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, and it pulls back the curtain of how the original series actually came to be, as well as why it almost never existed at all.

Netflix dropped all five episodes of the docuseries this week, and the service's own daily charts are showing that there's still a lot of interest in the American Gladiators brand. Muscles & Mayhem is already sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 TV rankings.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Muscles & Mayhem in the number one overall spot, speeding past recent hits like Black Mirror and Glamorous. It even passed Suits, the long-running USA series that has been performing well on Netflix over the last week or so.

