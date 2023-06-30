New American Gladiators Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Three decades after the show was a television phenomenon, American Gladiators has returned to the spotlight. No, there hasn't been another American Gladiators reboot, but Netflix recently released a documentary series about the iconic competition's wild behind-the-scenes stories. The new show is called Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, and it pulls back the curtain of how the original series actually came to be, as well as why it almost never existed at all.
Netflix dropped all five episodes of the docuseries this week, and the service's own daily charts are showing that there's still a lot of interest in the American Gladiators brand. Muscles & Mayhem is already sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 TV rankings.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Muscles & Mayhem in the number one overall spot, speeding past recent hits like Black Mirror and Glamorous. It even passed Suits, the long-running USA series that has been performing well on Netflix over the last week or so.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
"In the '90s, TV's stunt-filled American Gladiators thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show's success — and how it almost ended before it began."
2. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."
3. Catching Killers
"The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series."
4. Black Mirror
"Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more."
5. Glamorous
"Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges."
6. Our Planet II
"Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope."
7. 85 South: Ghetto Legends
"DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean bring their hit podcast to the stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy event where nothing and no one is off limits."
8. Never Have I Ever
"After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won't make it easy on her."
9. The Surrogacy
"When a woman is coerced into surrogacy to save her father, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs."
10. Delete
"A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence."