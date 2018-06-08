Believe in ‘American Gods’ Funko Pop Figures

American Gods, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 bestselling book, has been a successful show for Starz. However, we won’t see the highly anticipated second season until 2019. In the meantime, you can worship these new Funko Pop figures based on the show to ensure that they remain relevant in a world filled with New Gods – mostly on Netflix.

The first wave of figures in Funko’s American Gods lineup are available to pre-order via the links below with shipping slated for August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• American Gods Mr. Wednesday Pop! Vinyl Figure #680

• American Gods Mad Sweeny Pop! Vinyl Figure #681

• American Gods Shadow Moon Pop! Vinyl Figure #678

• American Gods Lauren Moon Pop! Vinyl Figure #679 (Chase)

If you are unfamiliar with American Gods, you have plenty of time to read the book or catch up on the show before the new season begins. Alternatively, you could check out the synopsis below.

“When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Little does Shadow know, this storm will change the course of his entire life. Left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow finds himself in the center of a world that he struggles to understand. It’s a hidden world where magic is real, where the Old Gods fear both irrelevance and the growing power of the New Gods. Mr. Wednesday seeks to build a coalition of Old Gods to defend their existence in this new America, and reclaim some of the influence that they’ve lost. As Shadow travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it.”

On a related note, Funko collectors have two big Previews Exclusive releases to add to their collection today – and one of them is Death from Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comic series!

The Pickle Rick Funko Pop is available here and the Death Funko Pop is available here while supplies last. For the most part Previews Exclusive Funko Pop figures are sold through comic book stores, but you can usually find them online at a select group of speciality shops. Just don’t expect to pick one up at your local Target. Grab these while you can. The official descriptions read:

“It’s Pickle Rick! From the Rick and Morty cartoon series comes two variations of the genius scientist in pickle form without limbs. This Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure #350 – Previews Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. The ‘Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive comes with a display stand.”

“From Neil Gaiman’s iconic series, Sandman, comes Death herself! This 3 3/4-inch tall Pop! Vinyl Figure features Death in a black and white deco and is holding her umbrella with her right hand at her hip. The Sandman Death Black and White Pop! Vinyl Figure #234 – Previews Exclusive makes a perfect addition to any Sandman fan’s collection!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.