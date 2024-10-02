American Horror Story Creator Adapting Image Comics' The Beauty Into TV Series

Another Ryan Murphy series is coming to FX and this time, it's based on comics. According to Deadline, FX has ordered The Beauty, an adaptation of the 2016 Image Comics title of the same name. The new series is part of Murphy's overall Disney deal and is set to star frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher. Peters, Ramos, and Pope will also executive produce. Murphy will also write and executive producer the series with Matt Hodgson. Production on an 11-episode first season is expected to begin this fall. Not details on characters have been revealed.

The 2016 graphic novel The Beauty comes from creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley and is described as follows, "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price."

As was noted above, Peters is a frequent collaborator with Murphy, with Peters having previously appeared in nine seasons of Murphy's American Horror Story. He also appeared in the first season of Murphy's Pose and most recently starred in Murphy's Netflix series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Pope has also worked with Murphy before, appearing in both Pose as well as Netflix's Hollywood. Ramos is best known for his roles in Broadway's Hamilton and most recently appeared in Twisters alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones. Kutcher is best known for starring in Fox's That 70's Show as well as starring in shows like Two and a Half Men on CBS.

The Beauty is just the latest series from Murphy, who is himself known for series such as American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, American Crime Story, American Sports Story, 9-1-1, and the recently debuted Grotesquerie. He also has two other series in the works, American Love Story for FX and All's Fair for Hulu. It was also recently announced that, with 9-1-1: Lone Star ending on Fox, another 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works at ABC.

"Time Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we're actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall," Murphy told Variety. "Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work. It's a Disney company that was on a. Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love."