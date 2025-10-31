American Horror Story Season 13 Finally Confirms Cast, Including a Surprise Wicked Star & Returning Favorites

American Horror Story fans have been waiting for updates for the series for over a year now. April 2024 was the last time that new episodes of the once annual FX drama series were released, and the wait for what would take the shape of American Horror Story Season 13 has been one filled with anxiety. In keeping with the franchise’s love for the holiday, Ryan Murphy has taken to social media to give fans a major Halloween surprise, confirming not only the cast for the new season of American Horror Story but also when fans can expect the new episodes to be released.

In a video with the trademark font from American Horror Story, Murphy’s social media channel teased a “Halloween 2026” premiere for Season 13 of the series. Most importantly, though, it confirmed the cast members who will be back, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and none other than fan-favorite Jessica Lange. One more name pops up as well, though, perhaps the only one more exciting for fans than Lange, and it’s Wicked star Ariana Grande.

Is American Horror Story Season 13 Another Crossover?

With the cast for American Horror Story Season 13 confirmed, it’s unclear what the larger plot of the new episodes will even be. That said, there may be some clues included in the video that could tease what the creative team has in store. In addition to all of these returning cast members, many of whom have multiple characters under their belt, one of the most famous quotes from the show is used at the end: “Surprise bitch, I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Longtime American Horror Story fans will know that this was a quote said by Emma Roberts’ Madison Montgomery in two seasons of the show, as it has become one of the most iconic in the series. Using this quote could very well just be a cheeky way for FX and AHS to tease the show’s return, but it could also be teasing that all these familiar faces will be reprising their other characters from the series for an even bigger crossover event than Season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

At this point, though, that’s just speculation on our part, but the return of Jessica Lange seems to signal a seismic idea for American Horror Story. Lange has previously said she intends to retire from acting, and even noted earlier this year, “No, I’m not doing it” when asked about American Horror Story Season 13, all of which makes her return a major surprise. Given her previous hard stance on a reprisal, and acting in general, it has us wondering if she was tempted back by being given the chance to revisit one of her characters from the show.

To date, Lange has played four different characters in the series, returning as Season 1’s Constance Langdon for Season 8. Other confirmed stars that are returning, like Peters and Paulson, have well over 10 different characters that they’ve played. Suffice to say, it’s nice to finally have concrete details about the new season, but the teaser makes it seem like something big is brewing.