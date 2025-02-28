American Horror Story Favorite Addresses Possible Return (And We’re Not Happy)

Jessica Lange has dashed fans’ hopes with a blunt response that leaves no room for interpretation regarding her potential comeback to the beloved horror anthology series. The two-time Emmy winner for her work on American Horror Story made her stance crystal clear during an appearance at the Glasgow Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her new film Long Day’s Journey Into Night. When asked by Irish radio station Spin 1038 about rejoining the FX series for its upcoming 13th season—widely rumored to be its final installment—Lange didn’t mince words with her firm rejection. Her unequivocal, “Oh Christ, no,” response effectively closes the door on what many loyal viewers had been quietly hoping for: a grand reunion of original cast members to bring the groundbreaking anthology full circle as it potentially concludes its remarkable television run.

Lange expanded on her position by emphasizing the significant time that has passed since her most extensive involvement with the series.

“I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it,” she explained. When the interviewer pressed further, noting that Season 13 might represent the franchise’s swan song and wondered if that special circumstance might change her mind, Lange simply responded with a laughing, “No,” removing any lingering ambiguity about her intentions.

Lange’s history with the series runs deep. She was among the inaugural cast when American Horror Story premiered in 2011, playing the intrusive neighbor Constance Langdon in what would later be dubbed the “Murder House” season. Her commanding performances continued through the subsequent three seasons: as Sister Jude Martin in Asylum (2012), the powerful witch Fiona Goode in Coven (2013), and the ambitious freak show proprietor Elsa Mars in Freak Show (2014).

Her final appearance in the franchise came in 2018’s Apocalypse, where she briefly reprised her original Constance Langdon role for two episodes. Her performances in the series earned her two Primetime Emmy awards, solidifying her status as one of the show’s most acclaimed performers.

Despite Lange’s firm rejection, Murphy has previously expressed interest in reuniting original cast members. Murphy told TheWrap, “I would keep doing it for a long time. Sarah Paulson and I talk about that too, like, shoot the finale at her funeral, so to speak.” He added, “I’m excited that Sarah is interested in it again. I’m excited that Evan [Peters] — in the right part — would be interested. There’s a large group of people that I would like to return to that show, including Angela Bassett and on and on and on.”

For fans who have followed the show since its beginning, Lange’s firm “no” is more than just disappointing news. Her memorable characters helped shape what made American Horror Story special in those early seasons. She brought a unique mix of frightening intensity and emotional depth that became a signature part of the show’s identity. Without her participation in what could be the final season, viewers will notice something important missing from the equation. The series might still deliver solid frights and drama, but many longtime followers will feel the absence of Lange’s distinctive presence as the show potentially reaches its conclusion. Her decision means fans won’t get the complete reunion of original actors they had been hoping for.

