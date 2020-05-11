American Horror Story Spinoff Announced by Creator Ryan Murphy

The world of American Horror Story grows and expands with each and every season, as the new themes, characters, and time periods introduced in the various installments take the show in all sorts of different directions. Now the franchise will get even bigger, as creator Ryan Murphy is planning a spinoff for the long-running FX property. On Monday morning, Murphy posted a photo of an AHS cast Zoom call on Instagram, showing many of the core cast members reuniting during quarantine. In the caption of the post, Murphy revealed that they're working on a new project called American Horror Stories.

This spinoff will consist of short, one-hour stories that are contained to single episodes, rather than full seasons. At this point, there's no telling if American Horror Stories will air on FX, alongside the original series, or if they will be released online.

"American Horror Story cast Zoom call," Murphy wrote in the post. "Where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

American Horror Story Season 10 is supposed to air on FX this fall, but the production shutdowns caused by the pandemic will likely alter that release schedule. There's also a question as to whether or not the new season's mystery theme will have to chance, since Murphy hinted that it was very specific to the weather.

No matter what happens with the main series, the spinoff will have an easier time putting out episodes once productions start up once again. Since each hour is a contained story, cast can come in and out for single shoots at a time, rather than signing up for an entire series.

