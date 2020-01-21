American Ninja Warrior Renewed by NBC for Season 9

NBC’s popular and long-running reality TV series is making its way back to the screen for yet another season in 2020. American Ninja Warrior, which follows competitors as they complete high-octane obstacle courses, has been renewed for a ninth season. NBC announced on Tuesday afternoon that the series will be returning for Season 9 this summer, with a premiere date for the new installment to be announced sometime soon. Production on the new season will begin this spring.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host American Ninja Warrior alongside sideline reporter Zuri Hall. The trio will be travelling for the production this year as the show will be filmed in three different cities. The ninth season of American Ninja Warrior will be filmed at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, California, at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., and in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Filming will take place indoors at both the D.C. and St. Louis productions, where thousands of fans will be on hand to watch the competition unfold.

Just like in previous seasons, this year’s finals will again take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American Ninja Warrior will see competitors from all over the country try and take on the various courses over five rounds of competition. The top competitors from each region will move onto the national finals in Las Vegas where they will take part in a four-stage course to determine the winner. After beating all four stages, each with multiple obstacles, the winner will receive the grand prize of $1 million.

In order to win the prize, a competitor must finish all four stages of the final course. If no one is able to finish the course, the one who makes it the furthest will receive a prize of $100,000.

Drew Drechsel won the grand prize in Season 8 and has competed nine editions of American Ninja Warrior to-date. In addition to his solo competition, he will serve as the captain for Team USA on the show’s annual USA Vs. the World telecast on January 26th.

