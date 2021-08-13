FX Announces Two More American Story Shows

✖

Ryan Murphy has hit quite a few TV home runs over the years, but two of the biggest stem from the same central concept. American Horror Story became a massive hit after just one season, and American Crime Story was showered with awards and critical adoration for its take on the O.J. Simpson trial. AHS is entering its 10th season and has its own spinoff series. ACS is set to take on Bill Clinton's impeachment in September. If those American Stories aren't enough for you, FX is ordering two more just like them.

On Friday, FX announced that it has ordered two more shows from Murphy and his creative partners, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. After tackling Horror and Crime, the team now looks ahead to Love and Sports. Yes, American Love Story and American Sports Story are now in development.

The first season of American Love Story will focus on the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. American Sports Story will dive into the saga of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, whose career came to an abrupt end after he was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

“When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf. “What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad. Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

“More than a decade ago, Ryan Murphy expressed interest in expanding the American Horror Story model to be able to tell different ‘American’ stories, which have long captivated so many of us," added Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "It was a brilliant idea. Adding these new installments to the franchise will enable Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad and their talented teams to tackle riveting stories outside of the horror and crime genres. This group has done a truly amazing job of examining situations we think we know everything about and making us realize that there was so much more there than what we had been told. Many of us at 20th Television, FX and FXP have worked together on this franchise since the very beginning and it has been a privilege. It’s been an incredible partnership and collaboration and we’re looking forward to these new chapters.”

