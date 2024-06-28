And Just Like That… Adds Supergirl Alum to Season 3 Cast

The next season of the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... is adding some major faces. On Thursday, Max confirmed that Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl), Jonathan Cake (The Affair) and Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade) have all joined the cast of And Just Like That... Season 3. They join new cast member Rosie O'Donnell, who is set to portray a character named Mary.

Additionally, Sebastiano Pigazzi's Giuseppe and Dolly Wells' Joy will appear in larger roles in Season 3, as both actors have been promoted to series regulars. This comes after two major exits from And Just Like That... ahead of Season 3, with Karen Pittman no longer playing Dr. Nya Wallace, and Sara Ramirez no longer set to play the controversial character Che Diaz.

When Will And Just Like That... Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of And Just Like That... will debut exclusively on Max at some point in 2025. An exact release date has not yet been set.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release when the new season was announced. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

