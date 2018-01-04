‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Receives Two Season Order at Hulu

The Animaniacs are officially back in busniness!

Earlier this year, it was announced that Warner Bros. and Amblin were working on a potential Animaniacs revival series. Now, more than seven months later, that project has become a reality and cartoon fans everywhere can rejoice.

Hulu is looking to give Netflix a run for its money in the animation department, as it ordered The Animanias to series with a full two-season order. Yakko, Wakko and Dot will again headline the show with fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also making a return.

Steven Spielberg will return to executive produce the reboot alongside Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

If you’re getting excited about the news, you might want to pump the brakes just a little bit. New episodes of The Animaniacs aren’t expected to land on Hulu until sometime in 2020. However, to help tide you over until then, Hulu has gained the streaming rights to the original Animaniacs series, as well as Pinky and the Brain and Tiny Toon Adventures.

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” said Craig Erwich, senior vp content at Hulu. “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the No. 1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”