Katee Sackhoff’s Another Life Gets a Netflix Release Date

Katee Sackhoff’s return to space now has an official date. Netflix has released the debut date of Another Life, the space sci-fi drama starring the Battlestar Galactica alum, with the series making its debut on July 25.

The announcement came from Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account, giving out not just the debut date, but photos from the upcoming series as well. You can check it out below.

so excited for you to see @kateesackhoff return to space on July 25 in #AnotherLife with @tylerhoechlin & @Justingchatwin — a bold new sci-fi series about a crew of astronauts exploring the genesis of an alien artifact … who are suddenly forced to fight for their lives. (PICS) pic.twitter.com/sxuLPRO2Ge — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019

Another Life stars Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Joining Sackoff, who played Amunet Black on The CW’s The Flash, on this adventure are a few familiar faces from the Arrowverse. Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl) and Jessica Camacho (The Flash) will also star, as will Selma Blair, A. J. Rivera (Grandfathered), Alex Ozerov (The Americans), Jake Abel (Dirty John), JayR Tinaco (Rake), Barbara Williams (Mayans MC), Alexander Eling (Shadowhunters) and Lina Renna (The 100). Camacho plays Michell Vargas, the ship’s — The Salvare — communications expert. Hoechlin plays Ian Yerxa, former captain of the ship who was replaced by Sackhoff’s Breckinridge. Eling plays Javier Almanzar, a former hacker and computer engineering expert on THe Salvare.

Blair plays 21st century influencer Harper Glass who uses “journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history. It was her Another Life role that Blair referenced in in a moving Instagram post in which she revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis last fall, thanking the crew on the Netflix series for their support and assistance.

“I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job,” Blair wrote. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Another Life was created by Killjoys‘ Aaron Martin, who will also serve as production and is set for a ten-episode first season.

Another Life debuts on Netflix on July 25.

Will you be checking out Another Life? Let us know in the comments below.