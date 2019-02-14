Apple to Announce Streaming Service Next Month With J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Aniston and More

It’s been four years since Apple has introduced a major new digital service, but that is set to change next month with the announcement of the company’s new streaming service.

Bloomberg reports that the technology giant will announce the new streaming service at an event on March 25 and stars including J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Aniston have been invited to the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video streaming service is said to be similar to Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix and will include movies and television shows either funded by or acquired by Apple. The service will also likely include Apple’s original programs. The services are “likely” to be part of Apple’s TV app on iPads, iPhones, and Apple TVs.

In addition to their own and acquired programming, which would be included in the Apple subscription Bloomberg reports that Apple’s service will also allow users to purchase programming from other providers, such as Starz.

Apple is also said to be unveiling its news subscription service, dubbed the “Netflix of news” by some, at the event as well.

When Apple joins the streaming subscription game, it will be only one of many. Disney+ is expected to launch near the end of 2019, as is WarnerMedia’s streaming service. During AT&T’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Randall Stephenson spoke about the upcoming streaming service, which is expected to launch by the end of 2019. As Stephenson revealed, the service will utilize the company’s Xandr ad technology unit to create several different options for potential users.

“Our model will be a two-sided model, with a heavy subscription service but some ad-supported elements as well,” Stephenson revealed.

Disney+, WarnerMedia, and the Apple service will all join existing platforms like Hulu, Netflix, CBS All Access, and DC Universe.

For now, other than the event date, not much else is known about Apple’s service. Bloomberg’s sources didn’t indicate a release date or pricing structure, though the service is expected to launch by this summer.

What do you think about Apple’s upcoming streaming service? Will you consider subscribing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.