Apple TV+ Cancels The Big Door Prize After 2 Seasons

The Big Door Prize is the latest series to get the axe from Apple TV+. Within the last year, the streamer has canceled Monster Factory, City on Fire, The Afterparty, Central Park, Schmigadoon, and more. Deadline broke the news yesterday that the streamer was canceling The Big Door Prize after two seasons. The show starred Bridesmaids alum Chris O'Dowd and debuted in 2023 with its second season ending earlier this month.

The Big Door Prize received an early renewal for its second season last year. Unfortunately, Apple TV+ decided not to continue the show, which is especially disappointing for fans considering the Season 2 finale ended on a cliffhanger. In addition to O'Dowd, the series starred Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara, and Sammy Fourlas. The show was created by David West Read.

What Is The Big Door Prize About?

(Photo: Chris O'Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis in The Big Door Prize. - Apple TV+)

The Big Door Prize "tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential." O'Dowd starred in the series as Dusty Hubbard, "a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, who watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions – based on the machine's printouts – and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.

While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there's something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield's residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future."

When the second season of The Big Door Pize came to an end two weeks ago, Reed took to Instagram to honor the series and joke about the cliffhanger.

"The Season Finale of #TheBigDoorPrize is out now, and it wraps things up in a tidy little bow, with nothing left unanswered! Stream it on @appletv, and enjoy the work of this outrageously talented cast and crew. ❤️🦋❤️ Special thanks to @nixonboyd, who wrote and produced the British boy band ear worm 'Standing in the Queue' (with my truly stupid lyrics). You are a musical genius. 🎶" You can view the post below:

Stay tuned for more TV updates from ComicBook.