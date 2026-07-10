Star City Ends First Season With Massive Cliffhanger, Is Apple TV Going to Renew the Series?

Fans of For All Mankind got a wild year on Apple TV this year. Not only did the fifth season of the series arrive, delivering some expected character deaths, but also major plot threads that will seemingly be explored in the show’s sixth and final season. Immediately after For All Mankind Season 5 ended, they got their next big adventure, the prequel spinoff series, Star City. Set in the 1970s and told from the perspective of the Soviet space program, the series revealed new details that expanded the scope of the entire franchise, while not only answering questions but also delivering a fresh perspective on beloved characters (and some new ones).

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This week, though, Star City wrapped up its first season with the arrival of its eighth and final episode. Unlike For All Mankind, which has used the final episode of every season to not only wrap up the overarching story but to leap ahead in time to offer a tease about what comes next for the series, Star City went the other direction. Not only did Star City‘s Season 1 finale leave more than a few characters’ fates up in the air with major cliffhangers, but it didn’t offer any kind of hint of a time jump. On top of that, the future of the series remains a major enigma, as Apple TV hasn’t renewed the series.

Star City Ends Season 1 on a Major Cliffhanger

Last week’s episode of Star City ended with a cliffhanger of its own, confirming that the Venera 7 vessel had actually survived the fire on board and was making its way back to Earth from Venus. As a result, the season finale is not only spent with the crew aware that the ship survived, doing their best to bring them back to Earth, but also shows what actually happened to Sasha, Lakshmi, and Valya aboard the Venera 7.

What’s revealed aboard the ship is that as they approached Venus, it became clear the ship was off course, and would not only pass Venus’ orbit but keep going (eventually landing them on the sun). To save his crew, and almost certainly to escape the consequences of his actions back home, Valya elects to hop aboard the bathysphere probe meant for Venus’ surface, guiding the ship back on course and sending him down to the surface of the second planet from the sun.

Despite Sasha’s protests, Valya carries out his plan and forces his friend to promise he’ll find his wife, Tanya, and make sure she’s all right. Valya’s plan works, as he not only is able to get the Venera 7 back on course, but then lands on Venus, changing the course of history in For All Mankind and replacing C.S. Lee’s Lee Jung-Gil as the first person in human history to land on another planet (beating his landing on Mars by over 20 years). Of course, this is a Soviet operation we’re talking about, meaning no one will ever know he actually did it.

Meanwhile, on Earth, two big plot threads are happening: the first is that the Chief Designer and Sergei Nikulov are actively trying to help the Venera 7 land, but somewhere out of the reach of the Soviets, plotting to upload new coordinates to the ship (with the help of Anastasia Belikova, currently aboard the Salyut space station, but who finds a clever way to return home) to send the ship down into Finland and prevent them from being captured. The second, of course, is that the KGB has gotten wise to what’s going on.

The result of this is about what anyone paying attention can expect. Not only is Sergei Nikulov brought in for questioning, but he’s also tricked by the KGB to confirm where the ship is now landing, as they beat up a man who sure looks a lot like The Chief Designer. Sergei discloses their plan, only to find himself thrown in the back of a truck with the totally unharmed Chief Designer, confirming that the KGB fooled him, but also seemingly teasing that the two of them are both on their way to the gulag once again.

As for the crew of the Venera 7, things naturally don’t go as planned. Not only are they sent off course by a Russian fighter jet that forces them to land in the Soviet Union, but they’re also miles away from the Finnish border. At the same time they try to make their way to safety, Anastasia also lands and has to venture to the border to reunite with her husband after nine months.

The KGB are on their tails, of course, and thanks to nine months in outer space the pair are not nearly as fast as they would be normally. In the end, Lakshmi Chadha makes it across the border into Finland, but Sasha sacrifices his own freedom to make sure she gets out and to reunite with his wife, Anastasia. They’re both taken into custody before they can have a proper reunion, though.

Finally, the episode concludes with one last reveal, that Tanya Mironova, Valya’s wife, successfully escaped the Soviet Union and now lives in Paris, having colored and re-styled her hair to get away. As she walks down the street, she’s unaware she’s being watched, as the episode closes, revealing that Celine Ducorneau (Fadily Camara), the French KGB agent from Episode 3, is watching her.

Star City’s Future Isn’t Confirmed, But the Scope Just Got Bigger

So…that’s it. Star City‘s first season has wrapped up in a way that leaves the fate of multiple characters up in the air, and so far, we’ve not heard a peep about whether the show will actually return for a second season. There are a couple of things that fans can at least hold on to as we wait to learn the fate of the show: The first is that we already know that Sergei Nikulov will seemingly get out of KGB custody and return to work at Star City, as seen in other seasons of For All Mankind, which show him going to America.

Furthermore, we know that Sasha will someday have a son, Leonid Polivanov, who will become governor of Mars. As far as we know, Leonid has not been born. To that end, though, we don’t know who Leonid’s mother is, though fans speculated that it could be Anastasia, which clearly hasn’t happened in the series…yet.

The tragedy, of course, is that some of the dangling threads from Star City‘s Season 1 finale are ones that we have no idea how they will play out, though we can surmise a guess. As noted, multiple key characters with intimate knowledge of Star City’s operation are now in other countries away from the Soviet Union. This could easily open up secrets from Star City to the world in the event that Lakshmi or Tanya spoke with anyone of consequence, but we already know the lengths that the KGB is willing to go to in order to keep their secrets, even if it means committing acts of violence in other countries.

Given the way that Star City wraps up, it would be surprising if the show didn’t return. Apple TV has shown remarkable patience before in letting For All Mankind build up, and with that series set to end, the continuation of its spinoff could give the streamer something it’s never had before: A full franchise. With no decade-long time jumps embedded into this one, Star City fans will be dying to know what’s next; hopefully, we’ll know soon.