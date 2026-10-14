MCU Fans Can’t Believe VisionQuest Just Killed [SPOILER] in the First Two Episodes

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for VisionQuest episodes 1 and 2.

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VisionQuest has finally premiered on Disney+ with its first two episodes, offering a significant update on what has happened to Vision, as well as his son Tommy, following the events of WandaVision; however, the first two episodes also revealed a shocking character death. VisionQuest is said to be the end of , and as such, it is tying up myriad loose ends that began in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. Among those, most notably, were questions of what had happened to the various Maximoff family members.

While Wanda seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Billy returned in Agatha All Along, audiences hadn’t seen Vision since he flew off as the White Vision at the end of WandaVision, and they had only gotten a glimpse of Tommy in Agatha All Along when it was confirmed that Billy had found a new body for Tommy’s soul. So far, it has been confirmed that, in the aftermath of his complex story arc, Vision has created a mind space, in which he engages with myriad Stark Industries AIs, from none other than Ultron himself to the beloved original Tony Stark AI, Jarvis. Unfortunately, episode 2 of VisionQuest just saw the shocking and devastating death of the latter.

Jarvis Sacrificed Himself in VisionQuest (And Fans Are Devastated)

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VisionQuest quickly established numerous family dynamics, far outside just Tommy being Vision’s son. As had been teased in the VisionQuest trailers, Ultron bizarrely takes on a paternal role for Vision, but also, Jarvis consistently made it clear that he saw himself as Vision’s older brother (and Vision saw himself as Jarvis’s younger brother, too). That relationship quickly became a touching one, but it was, sadly, swiftly ripped away from audiences, as Jarvis ultimately sacrificed himself by deleting his code in order to save Vision and the other AIs in the mind space. That moment was absolutely gutting and brought an end to what has actually been a very long character arc, and fans are absolutely shocked and gutted.

Currently, social media is flooded with heartbroken fans’ reactions to this death, with one X post reading, “Not us losing Jarvis AGAIN…please tell me we haven’t seen the last of him,” and another post saying, “No, no, no…we just got Jarvis back, you can’t do that to me.” One particularly emotional X post simply says, “NOT JARVIS BROOO NOOOO.” Sadly, while fans are pleading with Marvel not to make this the true end of Jarvis, it seems like this really is the end of his story. After all, he already ‘died’ once, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, so it would be a bit redundant to bring him back once more. This is also laying the groundwork for VisionQuest to be a truly devastating show that isn’t afraid to make shocking choices like this, so fans might want to get ready for plenty of heartbreak to follow.

Were you sad to see Jarvis die, or do you think he will eventually come back? Share your thoughts in the comments below.