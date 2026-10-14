Fans May Be Giving Up on American Horror Story: 13 Too Soon (& I Can Explain Why)

Back in the 2010s, American Horror Story was a TV sensation, pushing the boundaries of horror and the anthology format by making every season very different from the last. As the years went by, though, the hype surrounding each new installment started to fade, and the show became something audiences began to call boring. It’s only natural that this would happen as original cast members slowly left and the series experienced some kind of creative burnout. The problem is that things went so far in that direction that expectations kept getting lower with every new season. Then AHS: 13 was announced, and everything changed. After all, this was a reunion of beloved cast members and a celebration of the series’ legacy, with several iconic characters making their return.

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However, all that excitement didn’t last very long, as the backlash came flooding back just after a few episodes: can Ryan Murphy still deliver? Is the story’s confusing nature making the new season too difficult to enjoy? Does none of the writing make sense? Is this all just one big exercise in fan service? These and other questions started popping up, and the skepticism quickly took over. That’s fair, and I get where people are coming from, but I can’t help wondering whether, with eight episodes out, there’s really enough reason to keep insisting that the season is a disappointment.

The Backlash Against American Horror Story: 13 Might Be Premature

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First things first: when you look at AHS‘s track record, it’s honestly hard to defend the show sometimes. A big part of that, in my opinion, comes down to the fact that even though Murphy isn’t the only creator (shout-out to Brad Falchuk), he hasn’t always been as involved with the series as he used to be. By his own admission, there were seasons when he was heavily involved, others when he barely had anything to do with the project, and some that fell somewhere in between. Does that affect the result? Of course. Plus, more and more series under his name started popping up over the years, creating the impression that Murphy was struggling to juggle everything and the quality was suffering as a consequence. Many of his more recent productions haven’t exactly received glowing reviews either. But with AHS: 13, things are different.

This modern horror classic’s new season has pretty much everything longtime fans have been asking for, not to mention a crossover concept that had all the makings of something great (since the first attempt in AHS: Apocalypse didn’t quite live up to its potential). This time around, characters who helped define the series had a chance to return, opening the door to connections that could change how we see the whole universe. But when the first three episodes dropped, the response was more negative than positive, largely for two reasons: the short runtimes and a mysterious storyline that seemed to offer absolutely no answers. People complained about the pacing, but especially about how long it was taking for the plot to get anywhere. And here’s what I want to emphasize: those criticisms came after just three episodes.

As I mentioned earlier, the audience’s reaction is understandable. If you’re bringing back such a star-studded cast, people naturally expect these actors to have something interesting to do. You can’t just put Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, or Evan Peters on screen and expect their presence alone to win everyone over. Fans want to see these characters interact and understand why they’re back. If episodes end without making much progress on any of those fronts, it’s inevitable that the excitement will start to fade. But there’s a difference between a season taking its time to make things fall into place and one that has no real story to tell and relies entirely on fan service.

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I think the last two episodes have gotten people more interested, but before that, many viewers were treating those two possibilities as if they were exactly the same thing. And given what AHS: 13 is trying to accomplish, it might have been (and still might be) better to wait a little longer before jumping to conclusions. I’m not saying we should pretend the show is operating at the same level . But if you go back and look at Murder House, Asylum, or Coven, for example, you’ll notice their plots weren’t always crystal clear from the start either — things fell into place as the seasons progressed. It seems like people have forgotten that. An episode answers only a few questions? The season must be dragging things out. A character hasn’t had much screen time? They’re being wasted. A scene feels strange or doesn’t immediately make sense? The whole story is a mess. These reactions aren’t unfair, but they are premature.

And okay, maybe the short runtimes aren’t helping. But are they really the problem? With episodes running around 30 minutes (or even less), the season might not have enough time to juggle so many characters, introduce the conflicts, and build the connections it needs — that’s a perfectly valid argument. When a show promises a reunion of this scale, every minute counts. Still, I don’t think that alone is enough to write off AHS: 13. Some shows tell amazing stories in short episodes (just look at Fleabag or The Good Place), while others have hour-long episodes that somehow feel like they go nowhere (such as House of the Dragon or The Walking Dead). What matters is how that time is used. So, it’s worth separating two questions: could these episodes be longer? Probably. Does that mean the story has no potential? Not necessarily.

And I think there’s a very specific reason behind all this backlash. There’s something about the series that not enough people seem to be considering: it’s not just about its legacy, but also about the time when it first arrived on TV. Things were different back then. AHS is trying to return to its roots, and I don’t think there’s much doubt that it has managed to recapture some of that original feel. The problem is that audiences have changed too, thanks to the way the entertainment industry works today.

The Show Used to Reward Fans for Being Patient and Paying Attention

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One of the things that made AHS so good in its early years was how an episode could end and still leave you thinking about it long afterward. Fans would discuss theories, analyze details, and look for clues to figure out what might happen next. It’s true the show didn’t always turn its ideas into satisfying endings, as some arcs promised much more than they ultimately delivered. Even so, trying to figure out what was going on was always part of the fun. These days, though, it feels like any story that doesn’t provide quick answers is immediately labeled confusing and a flop. Sure, there’s a limit, because nobody should have to search for explanations just to understand the basics of what’s happening. But I also don’t think every mystery needs to be solved right away.

That’s why AHS: 13 deserves a little more time. The new season is leaning into speculation, connections to the past, and questions about what this reunion actually means. If fans judge everything before the story has had a chance to play out, they might end up dismissing exactly what the show is trying to build.

At the end of the day, I think this comes down to trust. Murphy, who hadn’t been as involved with AHS as he once was, returned for this season as a showrunner, director, and writer. And the original cast agreed to come back, even though many of them hadn’t seemed so interested in returning previously (especially Lange, who had moved on from the show altogether). So, do you really think the story is bound to be that bad? Ultimately, I don’t think fans are completely wrong to criticize AHS: 13 — after so many ups and downs, nobody is obligated to blindly trust another promise that things will get better. But saying the whole concept had failed before we’ve seen where the plot goes is a different matter. I think it’s fair to wait until the season is over before making a final judgment, whether it’s positive or negative.

Are you giving up on American Horror Story: 13 too soon, or are the criticisms of its pacing and storyline justified? What are your theories for the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments!