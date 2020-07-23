Aquaman: King of Atlantis Scores ThunderCats Roar Composer for HBO Max

✖

Matthew Janszen, who provided the score to Thundercats Roar!, will take on Aquaman: King of Atlantis for HBO Max, according to a report at IndieWire. The composer will provide music for the three-part, family-friendly animated story, which will debut on the streaming service in 2021 if all goes according to plan. The composer, who has also provided music for Be Cool, Scooby-Doo, Puppy Dog Pals, and the Cully Hamner/Warren Ellis comic book adaptation RED, says he's excited to be entering into the DC Universe and promises to experiment a little bit, while providing a classic "hero" score to support the show's larger-than-life characters.

Announced back in January, Aquaman: King of Atlantis will seemingly live in the continuity of Aquaman and the shared DC film universe. The story will reportedly pick up with Arthur Curry's first day on the job as the king of Atlantis, a throne which he was seen claiming in the final moments of the Aquaman movie. Vulko and Mera will be on hand to support him in his work as the King of Atlantis.

"When asked to be part of the series, I jumped at the opportunity to work in the DC Universe since these stories provide such a huge playground for big musical ideas," Janszen said. "I also love working in animation, so I’m excited to explore Aquaman: King of Atlantis in this medium. Being a superhero story, the score will definitely be comprised of strong heroic themes, but at the same time, I’m tapping into some unexpected vintage colors that will hopefully make the entire experience a surprising and fun ride."

Per its official announcement, "Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident."

The series is set to be executive produced by James Wan, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

While it is unclear if Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe will lend their voices for the character, the cast is expected to return for the sequel. The Aquaman movie has also spawned a spinoff in the form of The Trench, based on a fan-favorite beat from the film which will explore the treacherous underwater kingdom by the same name.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.