‘Archer’ Season 10 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Set your phasers to fun, because it looks like Archer is headed in a pretty unique direction in its tenth season. The long-running FXX series debuted its trailer on Monday, giving fans the first look at Archer: 1999.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the trailer is the season’s premiere date, which will be on Wednesday, May 29th. This comes after previous reports had suggested that the show would return in April.

Archer: 1999 will place the show’s ensemble in an entirely new context, as they are crew members on an intergalactic spaceship. The trailer showcases what kind of hijinks that can entail, including gladiator battles, spaceship races, and fighting over bathroom etiquette. Several of the show’s cast of characters will also be presented in a new way, with Dr. Krieger (Lucky Yates) being a cyborg, and Pam Poovey (Amber Nash) being a Clayface-esque space alien.

The new batch of episodes is just the latest example of the show’s “themed” seasons, which have popped up as a result of Sterling Archer (H. Jon Bejamin) being in a coma in the present-day. The first themed season was the noir-driven “Dreamland”, which was then followed by the Miami Vice-style “Danger Island”.

“It’s just amazing to me that when we first floated this idea to FX, they were like, ‘Yeah, sure. Great.’ And that was the end of the discussion,” series creator Adam Reed said in a 2018 interview with IndieWire. “It was like, ‘We’re going to totally blow apart what’s been a pretty successful formula…’ ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Go do that.’”

As mentioned above, Archer will return on Wednesday, May 29th, on FXX.