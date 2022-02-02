Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Zeus Project Confirmed as Super Bowl Ad

Last week brought a quick flurry of speculation from film fans online after legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger teased a project for February wherein he would be playing Zeus, with fellow bodybuilder-turned-actor Ralf Moeller teasing his role of Poseidon as well. The lack of further details and the sudden arrival of the project seemed to be pointing toward this as being a new Super Bowl commercial and in a move that surprised exactly no one it’s been confirmed as being just that. This reveal comes after car manufacturer BMW posted a “teaser” for their ad, revealing Schwarzenegger’s Zeus in a coffee shop wherein a barista mispronounces his name. The teaser notes a February 13 release with the tease “Something electric is brewing,” perhaps teasing a new electric hybrid vehicle that will be shown.

As noted by EW, Schwarzenegger has previously appeared in just two other Super Bowl ads, one for Bud Light in 2014 and another for the Mobile Strike game in 2017. It is worth noting that two Schwarzenegger-starring movies, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator Genisys, both had Super Bowl ads as well, which we could technically call Arnold Schwarzenegger Super Bowl ads. You can get a tease of his latest one in the player below.

https://youtu.be/pxXrtoZh6_k

The last feature film that Schwarzenegger appeared in was 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, marking his sixth movie as the titular killer cyborg and reuniting him with original star Linda Hamilton after almost two decades. Up next Schwarzenegger will seemingly appear in the long-developing feature film sequel Triplets, a follow-up to Twins. The comedy’s original premise was built around the hilarity of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito being siblings while the new film will be built upon adding Tracy Morgan into the mix as a previously unknown third brother.

Talk of producing Triplets has been ongoing for the better part of a decade with the first report of the film, with Eddie Murphy in the role, arriving around 2012. The project has been in the works off and on since then but it seems cameras will finally start rolling on the sequel in the first part of 2022 with production setting up in Boston.

Schwarzenegger is also developing a new spy drama series at Netflix, a live-action show in which he will star with The Good Cop’s Monica Barbaro appearing opposite him. Though without a title, the official logline for the series reads: “When a father and a daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against an global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.”