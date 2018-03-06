The Entire ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Series Hits Blu-ray in a Glorious Box Set

It’s been nearly 10 years since Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender graced our television screens, and year after year has passed without the complete series Blu-ray set that this beloved animated masterpiece deserved. Well, the wait is finally over. This is the year that you’re going to watch the show HD – and we’ve got the proof! You can pre-order the complete series on Blu-ray at this very moment for $49.99 with free shipping.

The Blu-ray is a Best Buy exclusive that will be released on May 1st. You’ll be able to buy it at other retailers starting on June 5th. According to IGN, the set will include nine discs (three discs per season) with bonus features that include behind-the-scenes footage, audio commentary, artwork, interviews, and more. But this isn’t the only good news that we have for you!

The equally awesome follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender known as The Legend of Korra got the Blu-ray treatment back in 2016. Like the upcoming Avatar set, the complete series box set for The Legend of Korra ran around $50 at the time of release. Even at that price it was a steal for over 20 hours of all-time great animated entertainment. In recent months the price has been going for around $35 in most places, but you can get it right now on Amazon for only $29.97, which matches an all-time low.

Needless to say, if you were a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra when they aired, you need to grab both for your Blu-ray collection. If you missed out on these shows the first time, prepare for a treat. Getting these collections together for only $70 is quite a bargain.

Speaking of bargains, Amazon has offered the first discount on their exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set. At the full price of $175 this set was a pretty good deal – at $127.33 it’s an absolute no-brainer for any fan of the DBZ anime series. It’s a huge money saver when compared to buying the seasons individually. Not surprisingly, the set sold out in a heartbeat when the sale first dropped in February and has been on backorder ever since.

However, we’ve seen stock trickle out regularly over the last few weeks and you can still get the deal right here. The set is listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but it seems that Amazon is still playing catch-up with the orders. If you missed jumping on the deal earlier, you might want to get in line for it while you still can.

