Axl Rose Releases First New Song in 10 Years in a Looney Tunes Cartoon

Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose has released his first song in over a decade — and it’s in an episode of New Looney Tunes.

The song, entitled “Rock the Rock”, was released in a video shared by Boomerang on Friday which features an animated Rose rocking out to the song that some fans have noted sounds more like AC/DC — which Rose also sings for — than Guns N’ Roses. The song and the video are part of a longer New Looney Tunes episode on the Boomerang streaming service which sees Rose, along with Bugs Bunny and others attempting to fight a giant meteor by using the power of rock and roll to destroy it and save the world.

That episode, titled “Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two” previously aired in late December with many wondering at the time if Rose was involved. Boomerang’s video confirms the singer’s involvement.

“Rock The Rock” marks the first recording from Rose since Guns N’ Roses released the long-delayed album Chinese Democracy in 2008. However, while it’s Rose providing the vocals and featured in the pretty entertaining animation which you can check out above, according to Blabbermouth, Rose didn’t write “Rock the Rock”. BMI has the song registered as having been written by Joshua Funk and Rob Janas.

For Rose, not only getting to contribute a song to New Looney Tunes but being animated and featured in an episode likely is a pretty cool thing. The musician is known to be a Looney Tunes fan and Guns N’ Roses even included the original cartoon’s theme music as their show opener during their three-year Not in This Lifetime Tour.

As for when fans will be getting more music from Rose and Guns N’ Roses — that doesn’t involve smashing an anthropomorphic asteroid and rocking out with Bugs Bunny — that remains unclear, though guitarist Richard Fortus did recently tell St. Louis’ KSHE radio station that an album may be coming soon.

“We are going to try to do another record and get it out soon,” Fortus said.

New Looney Tunes is available on Boomerang.

