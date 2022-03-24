Cardi B to Guest Star on Baby Shark’s Big Show

Cardi B is coming to Baby Shark along with her family. Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show enlisted the help of the pop music sensation. On Friday, April 15th, fans can tune in for “The Seaweed Sway.” Her shark moniker will be Sharki B along with her daughter Culture Shark and Migos’ Offset as Offshark. During Nick’s upfront presentation, Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon shared the news. The episode should be a big hit with how integral music ends up being for the preschool audience. Check out how Nickelodeon describes the episode right here.

“In the special episode, Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway. Sharki asks Baby Shark and William to show her around town before her big concert and perform The Seaweed Sway with her on stage that night. As hard as William tries, he keeps messing up the final move of the dance. Luckily, thanks to the help of his friends and his musical icon Sharki, William learns that the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that Nick is thrilled that Baby Shark has found a home on the network. The character and accompanying song took the world by storm and the momentum has carried. “It all started with a great song and grew from there,” Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito previously said. “It’s so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we’re just starting to talk about.”

Pinkfong Company actually confirmed that the “Baby Shark Dance” video ended up becoming the first YouTube video in history to achieve 10 billion views. It’s the most-watched video in the history of the social media site. In essence, Baby Shark has been watched more times than there are people on the Earth.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Company, wrote earlier this year. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”

Will you be checking out Cardi B on Baby Shark when it hits Paramount+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Don’t have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up for the service here, which includes the streaming home of other classic Nickeldeon shows and originals like Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand.