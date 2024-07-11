The Penguin: DC Revives The Batman’s Viral Website to Promote Spinoff Series

We’re just a few months away from the debut of The Penguin, a new live-action HBO series that hopes to recapture the magic of 2022’s The Batman. The spinoff series has already teased its gritty world of crime across multiple teaser trailers — and now, it is employing a familiar tactic. On Thursday, the “rataalada” website from The Batman was updated for the first time in years, offering a new puzzle just as it did in the lead-up to the movie’s release.

The website shows a string of instant messages between anonymous criminals hoping to link up at The Iceberg Lounge, which is Penguin’s base of operations in the comics. Completing the puzzle will grant fans access to reserve passes for The Penguin‘s pop-up activation event at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

What Is The Penguin About?

Plot details surrounding The Penguin remain under wraps, other than that it is being referred to as “the next chapter in The Batman saga from Matt Reeves.”

The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

When Will The Batman Part II Premiere?

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026, thanks to delays caused by last year’s Hollywood labor strikes. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis confirmed that we could see The Batman Part II begin production at some point in early 2025.

“Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year,” Serkis explained (via PopVerse). “Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

The Penguin will premiere exclusively on HBO on September 19th.