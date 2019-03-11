‘BattleBots’ Renewed for Another Season by Discovery, Science Channels

BattleBots will return for a second season on Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

The networks renewed the series about robot combat for a new season, according to Deadline. Production is expected to begin in April in Long Beach, California. The new season will premiere during the summer. Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return as the show’s play-by-play team. Faruq Tauheed returns as ring announced.

According to the show’s official description, BattleBots features the biggest, baddest, strongest, and fastest next-generation robots from all over the world as they duke it out for supremacy in the rapidly exploding world of Robot Combat Sports. Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return to call all the action, while Jessica Chobot serves as the sideline reporter. Faruq Tauheed is back as the ring announcer.

The metal munching mayhem is back, from the bots to the builders, the flames, the spark and all the robot guts and glory. Each match consists of two robots competing in a single, three-minute bout in which the goal is to destroy or disable their opponent. If there is no knockout during the battle, a panel of judges will declare a victor. Some of the returning favorites this season include Tombstone, Minotaur, Chomp, Witch Doctor, Bronco, Bombshell, Bite Force, Yeti, and more.

BattleBots highlights the design and build of each robot, bot builder backstories, and their pursuit of the BattleBots championship. Homemade robots built on a myriad of platforms and featuring a huge variety of deadly weapons go head-to-head, all captured by state-of-the-art onboard technology and cameras to enhance viewing and provide combat analytics.

BattleBots first aired on Comedy Central in from 2000 to 2002. ABC revived the series for in 2015 for two more seasons. Science Channel aired reruns of the ABC series in 2017 before debuting new episode on both Science and Discovery beginning that spring.

BattleBots is produced by Whalerock Industries with Ed Roski and Greg Munson, the creators of the BattleBots franchise.

“BattleBots is such a fun series and really resonated with both Discovery and Science viewers last year,” said Nancy Daniels, the chief brand officer at Discovery and Factual. “We can’t wait to once again work with the amazing teams from Whalerock and BattleBots to make the new season a smashing success.”

The show’s executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski, Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell executive produces for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

